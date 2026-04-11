Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player in La Liga history to reach 100 appearances at just 18 years and 272 days

The Barcelona star continues a record-breaking rise, already registering 14 goals and nine assists this season

Yamal’s milestone adds to a growing list of achievements, including becoming the youngest starter, assister, and goalscorer in La Liga history

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Lamine Yamal made his 100th La Liga appearance on Saturday evening during Barcelona’s derby clash against Espanyol at Camp Nou.

The teenage sensation reached the milestone at just 18 years and 272 days old, becoming the youngest player in history to hit 100 appearances in the Spanish top flight.

Lamine Yamal Breaks Raul Record as Youngest Player to Reach 100 La Liga Appearances

Source: Getty Images

He surpasses the previous record held by Raul, who was 19 years and 284 days when he reached the same mark.

It marks yet another remarkable achievement in Yamal’s rapidly growing list of records and comes on a significant day for Barcelona, who are aiming to move nine points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Yamal will also be looking to build on his impressive league return this season, having already registered 14 goals and nine assists in La Liga.

Barcelona head into the derby with a strong record against Espanyol, remaining unbeaten in their last 29 La Liga meetings with their city rivals.

Lamine Yamal’s La Liga records

Youngest player to start a La Liga game

Barcelona fans did not have to wait long to witness Yamal’s first record of the 2023/24 campaign. During the club’s first home match of the season at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, the La Masia graduate made history.

At just 16 years and 38 days old, he became the youngest player of the 21st century to start a La Liga game, surpassing the record set by Fabrice Olinga with Malaga in 2012. He also delivered an impressive performance in the win over Cadiz.

Youngest player to provide an assist in La Liga

Only a few days later, at 16 years and 45 days old, Yamal became the youngest player this century to register an assist in La Liga.

His perfectly delivered cross found Gavi, helping secure a thrilling 4-3 victory over Villarreal at the Estadi de la Ceràmica.

Youngest La Liga goalscorer

On October 8, 2023, Yamal scored his first goal for Barcelona in a historic moment.

At just 16 years and 87 days old, he became the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history, breaking the previous record held by Fabrice Olinga by 11 days. The milestone came in an away match against Granada.

Youngest player to feature in El Clásico

Later that month, on October 28, Yamal became the youngest player ever to appear in an El Clásico, surpassing the record of former Barcelona player Vicenc Martinez.

He came on as a substitute in that match. Although he later started an El Clásico fixture, he was older by then, meaning Martínez still holds the record as the youngest starter in the historic rivalry.

Youngest player to score a brace in La Liga

The thrilling 3-3 draw against Granada provided yet another record-breaking moment. At 16 years and 213 days old, Yamal became the youngest player to score twice in a single La Liga match. His goals included a right-footed finish from an assist by Joao Cancelo, followed by a superb strike from the edge of the box.

First U17 player to score three league goals

By reaching three league goals before turning 17, Yamal achieved a milestone no player had managed before.

He eventually added two more goals, finishing with five before the end of the season.

Youngest player to reach 50 appearances for Barcelona

Yamal’s rapid rise continued when he made his 50th appearance for Barcelona in a match against Rayo Vallecano on May 19.

He broke a long-standing record previously held by Bojan Krkic, achieving the feat at an age when many players are yet to make their professional debut.

Source: YEN.com.gh