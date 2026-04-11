Messi Ranked Greatest of All Time in New Top 55 Footballers List, Ronaldo Outside Best 10
- Lionel Messi has been ranked the greatest footballer of all time after topping a list of 55 players, further cementing his legendary status
- Interestingly, long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo was placed outside the top 10, with icons like Gerd Müller and Paolo Maldini ranked ahead of him
- Only one African made the cut, with George Weah of Liberia earning a place on the prestigious list
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Lionel Messi has once again found himself at the centre of football’s greatest debate after being ranked as the finest player in history on a newly released list of the sport’s all-time greats.
The Argentine legend was placed number one in a ranking of 55 players compiled by Sports Illustrated and shared on X.
Messi ranked as GOAT among 55 players
The list features some of the most iconic names ever to grace the game, but it is Messi who stands alone at the summit.
His long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, however, endured a surprising drop, finishing outside the top 10.
Watch some of the best moments from Ronaldo's career on YouTube:
That contrast has already sparked fresh arguments among fans across the football world.
At the very top, Messi is followed by Diego Maradona in second place and Pelé in third. The trio completes a podium dominated by World Cup winners, a detail that appears to have carried significant weight in the rankings.
Ronaldo misses top 10 of GOAT list
The top 10 also includes some of football’s most celebrated figures. Franz Beckenbauer, Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alfredo Di Stéfano all feature prominently in the elite group.
Ronaldo’s placement at 15th, behind names such as Garrincha, Gerd Müller, Paolo Maldini and Ferenc Puskás, has raised eyebrows given his record-breaking career.
With goals, trophies and individual awards across multiple leagues, many expected CR7 to rank much higher.
The list has quickly reignited the long-running GOAT conversation, dividing opinion between supporters who value longevity and statistics and those who prioritise major international success.
Messi’s World Cup triumph is widely seen as a defining factor that strengthened his case.
Below is the top 15 list of the 55-man GOAT list:
Rank
Player
Rank
Player
1
Lionel Messi
9
Roberto Baggio
2
Diego Maradona
10
Alfredo Di Stéfano
3
Pelé
11
Garrincha
4
Franz Beckenbauer
12
Gerd Müller
5
Johan Cruyff
13
Paolo Maldini
6
Zinedine Zidane
14
Ferenc Puskás
7
Ronaldo Nazário
15
Cristiano Ronaldo
8
Michel Platini
Weah stands alone for Africa
From an African perspective, only George Weah made the cut, coming in at 43rd.
The former Liberian striker remains the continent’s sole Ballon d’Or winner, having claimed the award in 1995, a milestone that continues to define his legacy, according to TNT Sports.
Below is the complete 55-man list, as shared on X:
His inclusion highlights his historic impact on the global stage, even as other African greats missed out.
Ghana’s own Abedi Pele, a three-time African Footballer of the Year, was notably absent from the rankings, despite his influence and success during his playing days.
Ronaldo names his GOAT
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo named Brazilian icon Pelé as the greatest footballer in history.
He also insisted that no player will ever surpass Pelé’s achievements as a three-time World Cup winner.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.