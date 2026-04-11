Lionel Messi has been ranked the greatest footballer of all time after topping a list of 55 players, further cementing his legendary status

Interestingly, long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo was placed outside the top 10, with icons like Gerd Müller and Paolo Maldini ranked ahead of him

Only one African made the cut, with George Weah of Liberia earning a place on the prestigious list

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Lionel Messi has once again found himself at the centre of football’s greatest debate after being ranked as the finest player in history on a newly released list of the sport’s all-time greats.

The Argentine legend was placed number one in a ranking of 55 players compiled by Sports Illustrated and shared on X.

Messi leads the list of the 55 greatest footballers of all time, with his rival Ronaldo sitting outside the top 10. Photos by Marcelo Endelli and Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Messi ranked as GOAT among 55 players

The list features some of the most iconic names ever to grace the game, but it is Messi who stands alone at the summit.

His long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, however, endured a surprising drop, finishing outside the top 10.

Watch some of the best moments from Ronaldo's career on YouTube:

That contrast has already sparked fresh arguments among fans across the football world.

At the very top, Messi is followed by Diego Maradona in second place and Pelé in third. The trio completes a podium dominated by World Cup winners, a detail that appears to have carried significant weight in the rankings.

Ronaldo misses top 10 of GOAT list

The top 10 also includes some of football’s most celebrated figures. Franz Beckenbauer, Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alfredo Di Stéfano all feature prominently in the elite group.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on the top 10 list of the greatest footballers of all time. Photo by Clicks Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo’s placement at 15th, behind names such as Garrincha, Gerd Müller, Paolo Maldini and Ferenc Puskás, has raised eyebrows given his record-breaking career.

With goals, trophies and individual awards across multiple leagues, many expected CR7 to rank much higher.

The list has quickly reignited the long-running GOAT conversation, dividing opinion between supporters who value longevity and statistics and those who prioritise major international success.

Messi’s World Cup triumph is widely seen as a defining factor that strengthened his case.

Below is the top 15 list of the 55-man GOAT list:

Rank Player Rank Player 1 Lionel Messi 9 Roberto Baggio 2 Diego Maradona 10 Alfredo Di Stéfano 3 Pelé 11 Garrincha 4 Franz Beckenbauer 12 Gerd Müller 5 Johan Cruyff 13 Paolo Maldini 6 Zinedine Zidane 14 Ferenc Puskás 7 Ronaldo Nazário 15 Cristiano Ronaldo 8 Michel Platini

Weah stands alone for Africa

From an African perspective, only George Weah made the cut, coming in at 43rd.

The former Liberian striker remains the continent’s sole Ballon d’Or winner, having claimed the award in 1995, a milestone that continues to define his legacy, according to TNT Sports.

Below is the complete 55-man list, as shared on X:

His inclusion highlights his historic impact on the global stage, even as other African greats missed out.

Ghana’s own Abedi Pele, a three-time African Footballer of the Year, was notably absent from the rankings, despite his influence and success during his playing days.

Ronaldo names his GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo named Brazilian icon Pelé as the greatest footballer in history.

He also insisted that no player will ever surpass Pelé’s achievements as a three-time World Cup winner.

Source: YEN.com.gh