The Ghana Football Association has reportedly ended its collaboration with technical advisor Winfried Schafer amid ongoing restructuring of the Black Stars’ backroom staff

The decision follows a wider overhaul after the dismissal of Otto Addo, with further changes expected under the incoming head coach

Ghana are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face England national football team, Croatia national football team, and Panama national football team in Group L

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The Ghana Football Association has reportedly parted ways with Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schafer as restructuring of the national team’s backroom staff continues, according to reports.

Schafer was appointed in late 2024 to assist Otto Addo following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

GFA Ends Partnership with Winfried Schafer as Black Stars Backroom Shake-Up Continues

Source: Getty Images

However, his departure comes shortly after Addo’s dismissal, as the FA moves to overhaul the technical setup ahead of the World Cup.

Further changes are expected, with the incoming head coach likely to be granted autonomy in selecting his own backroom team.

Several candidates have been linked with the vacant role, including Slaven Bilic, Carlos Queiroz, and Fernando Santos.

The new coach is expected to be appointed soon and will have limited time to prepare the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana national football team have been drawn in a tough group alongside Panama national football team, England national football team, and Croatia national football team, with their campaign set to begin on June 17.

Source: YEN.com.gh