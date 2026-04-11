As Tottenham slide into the relegation zone, Mohammed Kudus finds himself at the centre of a deepening crisis

The Ghanaian playmaker has been out of action since January 4, 2026, as he picked up a knock in a game against Sunderland

New Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi takes charge of his first Spurs game against the same opponents on Sunday

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Tottenham Hotspur have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone following West Ham United’s emphatic victory over Wolves on Friday, April 10.

The Hammers began the evening knowing that a win would be enough to lift them above Spurs, who were clinging precariously to safety before kick-off.

Spurs’ slump has taken a dramatic turn, placing Mohammed Kudus firmly in the spotlight amid mounting concerns. Image credit: Stu Foster

Source: Getty Images

Despite the high stakes, it was Wolves who made the brighter start in East London. André tried his luck from distance early on, but his powerful strike sailed over the crossbar.

Gradually, West Ham found their rhythm and began to assert themselves in the contest. They should have taken the lead when Crysencio Summerville latched onto a delicate chipped pass from Mateus Fernandes, only to blaze his effort over the bar from close range.

Both sides remained dangerous as the first half unfolded. Jarrod Bowen tested José Sá with a routine effort, while at the other end Adam Armstrong came close but failed to direct his header past Mads Hermansen.

With a strong home record against their opponents, West Ham pushed forward before the break and finally made the breakthrough in the 42nd minute, according to Flashscore.

Bowen’s inviting inswinging cross was met by a superb header from Konstantinos Mavropanos, who guided the ball into the far corner.

West Ham United punish Wolves

The second half resumed at a frenetic pace, with both teams going close within moments of the restart. Angel Gomes rattled the post with a curling free-kick for Wolves, before Bowen responded by striking the upright with a fierce attempt from the right flank.

West Ham, however, would not be denied. They extended their advantage in the 66th minute through a well-worked move, as Castellanos combined neatly with his strike partner Pablo before stretching to finish clinically.

According to a Flashscore report, the hosts sensed an opportunity to put the game beyond doubt and struck again just two minutes later. Bowen turned provider once more, setting up Castellanos for a deflected effort that crept into the bottom corner.

With confidence flowing, West Ham continued to dominate proceedings and capped off a commanding display late on.

Mavropanos grabbed his second of the night with an acrobatic volley from another Bowen corner, sealing a comprehensive win.

Tottenham slumps to Premier League relegation zone

Meanwhile, the result lifts West Ham out of the Premier League relegation zone into 17th place, now on 32 points from 32 matches.

Tottenham, meanwhile, fall to 18th with 30 points, having played one game fewer. Attention now turns to Spurs’ upcoming clash against Sunderland on Sunday, which will mark Roberto De Zerbi’s first match in charge following the dismissal of Igor Tudor.

Mohammed Kudus's Tottenham faces the drop in the Premier League this season. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus's injury woes deepen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on Mohammed Kudus's latest injury setback, with the Ghana international now a major doubt for the 2026 World Cup.

Spurs have officially confirmed the ex-West Ham playmaker would require surgery to correct the niggling issue that has kept him on the sidelines since January 4, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh