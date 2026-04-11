Asamoah Gyan once described a Serbian doctor as a “witch” after having been remarkably healed using horse placenta treatment in record time

The unconventional method left Ghana’s all-time top scorer surprised, as he struggled to explain the speed of his recovery

Gyan’s success story has now sparked suggestions that the same approach could be explored to aid Mohammed Kudus in his race to regain fitness

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Desperate moments often force bold decisions, and for Asamoah Gyan, that reality played out in a dramatic fashion ahead of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

What looked like a tournament-ending injury turned into one of the most talked-about recovery stories in Ghana football history.

At the height of his powers, Gyan suffered a hamstring problem that should have ruled him out for weeks.

Asamoah Gyan is among the high-profile names in sports to have utilised Marijana Kovačević's horse placenta services. Photo by Christian Liewig.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana faced the prospect of entering the competition without their main attacking threat.

With time running out, attention turned to Serbian specialist Marijana Kovačević, a figure already known within the Black Stars setup after her involvement during the 2010 World Cup.

Why Gyan called Serbian doctor 'witch'

Her arrival changed everything. What followed defied expectation and left even the player himself in disbelief.

Gyan, now 40, recalled the moment he realised something extraordinary had happened. He said, as quoted by Graphic Sport:

"When she administered the concoction, I thought she was going to allow me some days to recuperate. To my surprise, she told me to start sprinting after just four hours, and I said to myself, 'This lady must either be crazy or a witch.'

"I hesitantly started to sprint, and I couldn't understand how I managed to do it without any difficulties. I must admit I'm really grateful to this woman."

From a situation that seemed certain to end in disappointment, Gyan returned to action within hours.

His recovery became a reference point for many, even as questions lingered around the method behind it.

Mohammed Kudus' recovery timeline is unknown after suffering a fresh injury setback. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Inside controversial treatment now linked to Kudus

Kovačević has long defended her 'horse placenta' approach, describing it as a process that stimulates muscle repair without surgical intervention. On her website, she explains:

"Regeneration of damaged muscular tissue with hand massage using a roller and original gel consisted of different naturally active substances in an electromagnetic field that occurs by using a flow of high-frequency electricity on damaged tissue during which the skin remains intact."

She insists the procedure avoids injections and operates without risk.

"The process acts non-invasively on the patient without any contradictions and allergic reactions. The electric current produced during the regeneration of muscular tissue is irrelevant – only a few microamperes."

Over the years, her client list has grown to include elite names such as Luka Modrić, Novak Djokovic and Vincent Kompany, strengthening belief in her work despite the mystery that surrounds it.

Now, the spotlight shifts to Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian forward is battling a fresh setback in his recovery from a quad injury, raising fears over his availability for the 2026 World Cup.

Should he opt for surgery, the road back could be long enough to rule him out of the tournament.

That reality leaves a familiar question hanging in the air. Can the same treatment that rescued Gyan years ago offer Kudus a similar lifeline, or will time finally run out on Ghana’s hopes of having one of their brightest stars on the biggest stage?

Past prophecy warning Kudus resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a past prophecy about Mohammed Kudus has intensified worries following his latest setback.

In a July 8, 2025 video, Prophet Clement Testimony said he was divinely guided to caution him over a potential move.

Source: YEN.com.gh