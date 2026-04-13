Pastor Richmond Akwasi Frimpong has been arrested for allegedly attempting the burial of a child who was alive

The Ashanti Region-based preacher and an accomplice were reportedly caught following an eyewitness' intervention

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations, with the rescued baby receiving treatment in a government hospital

Richmond Akwasi Frimpong, a Ghanaian pastor, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bury a five-month-old baby girl alive at Abofrem in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The Ghana Police Service arrests Pastor Richmond Akwasi Frimpong over an alleged baby burial attempt at Abofrem. Photo source: AndreyPopov/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Joy News, the police arrested the pastor, who serves as the head pastor of the Anointed Grace Prayer Ministry based at Kuffour Camp, and an accomplice after the alleged incident.

An eyewitness claimed to have seen Pastor Richmond and his accomplice with the five-month-old baby at a refuse dump around 11 pm, raising suspicions.

He stated that he swiftly intervened and raised an alarm to alert others at the scene after finding out that the baby was alive before the local preacher attempted to commit the act.

In an interview, the chief linguist of Abofrem, Nana Yaw Badu, stated that the pastor had earlier informed him that the child had passed away, leading to a discussion about burial arrangements.

He maintained his innocence in the case, stating that he was unaware the baby was alive, contrary to Pastor Richmond's claim that the baby was dead.

Following the arrest, the baby was rescued and taken to a government hospital for medical treatment.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has also commenced investigations into the incident, with assistance from the pastor and his accomplice.

The X post detailing Pastor Richmond Akwasi Frimpong's arrest is below:

Ghanaian pastor passes away in guest house

Ghanaian pastor Reverend Michael Kofi Appiah passed away after visiting a guest house in Takoradi in the Western Region.

According to several media reports, the founder and leader of the Light of Faith Ministry checked into a guest house late in the evening with a woman believed to be a married member of his church and a university student in Takoradi.

However, several hours later, the guest house staff became concerned after hearing the pastor's female partner calling for help.

Reverend Appiah was eventually found unresponsive in the room, prompting immediate attention and the involvement of authorities. The preacher was later confirmed dead.

Police arrest Prophet William Gyimah over alleged threats against Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman and First Lady Lordina Mahama. Photo source: Gossips24 TV

Source: Facebook

Reports indicated that personnel from the Ghana Police Service arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation.

The remains of the late Reverend Appiah have been deposited at the mortuary, and an autopsy was set to determine the cause of his sudden demise.

The police also confirmed that the deceased Ghanaian pastor's female companion was questioned and later released after providing a statement.

The Instagram post detailing the demise of Reverend Michael Kofi Appiah is below:

William Gyimah arrested for threatening Veep, Lordina

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet William Gyimah was arrested for allegedly threatening Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman and First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama in a viral video.

The Kasoa-based man of God was taken into custody by the Inspector-General of Police's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) and handed over to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning.

Source: YEN.com.gh