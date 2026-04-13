Ghana has officially unveiled Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the Black Stars, replacing Otto Addo

The 73-year-old will begin work immediately, with his focus on preparing the team for the tournament set to kick off on June 11, 2026

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at his impressive résumé, which includes a stint at Real Madrid

Ghana has turned to experience in its quest for World Cup success, appointing Carlos Queiroz as the new Black Stars head coach to replace Otto Addo.

The 73-year-old arrives at a crucial point, tasked with guiding the national team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz is the new Black Stars coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

His appointment signals a clear shift in direction, as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) places its trust in a manager known for structure, discipline and big tournament experience.

YEN.com.gh takes a detailed look at the profile of the widely respected manager as he embarks on a new chapter with Ghana.

Carlos Queiroz's profile and coaching journey

Many know Queiroz as a Portuguese figure in football, but his story began in Africa.

He was born on March 1, 1953, in Angoche, Mozambique, before relocating to Portugal after independence in 1975.

A graduate of the University of Lisbon, he first pursued a playing career as a goalkeeper, though it never truly took off.

While playing did not go as planned, his stint in the dugout kicked on quite smoothly.

The new Black Stars gaffer gained global attention after leading Portugal’s Under-20 side to back-to-back FIFA World Youth Championship titles in 1989 and 1991, nurturing talents such as Luís Figo and Rui Costa.

Carlos Queiroz's appointment takes immediate effect with the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico his first assignment. Photo by Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz went on to build an extensive managerial career across continents. He has handled national teams including Portugal, Iran, Egypt and Colombia, while also taking charge of clubs such as Real Madrid.

His time in Spain brought a Super Cup triumph, even though his league campaign proved challenging.

He also played a key role behind the scenes at Manchester United, serving as assistant to Alex Ferguson during a successful era that delivered multiple Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown in 2008.

What is Queiroz's playing style?

Queiroz’s reputation is built on organisation and tactical clarity.

His teams are often difficult to break down, with a strong emphasis on collective effort and discipline.

Over the years, he has shown an ability to turn underdog sides into competitive units on the global stage.

His World Cup résumé underlines that experience. He has guided South Africa to qualification in 2002, led Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, and managed Iran at three separate tournaments in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

What are the expectations for Queiroz?

For Ghana, the expectation is immediate impact.

With limited time before the tournament, the focus will be on building a solid structure, improving defensive stability and getting the best out of the current squad.

His previous work in Africa, particularly with Egypt, could help him quickly adapt to the environment.

According to the GFA, coach Queiroz begins work immediately to prepare the Black Stars for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026.

The challenge, however, is clear. There is little time to experiment or rebuild. Queiroz must quickly assess his options, implement his ideas and restore confidence within the group.

Nevertheless, Ghana could head into the World Cup with renewed belief, guided by a coach whose career has been shaped by high-pressure moments and the ability to deliver when it matters most.

Below are Queiroz's World Cup stats, as shared on X:

The Black Stars plays its first group match against Panama on June 17, 2026, in Toronto, Canada, before facing England and Croatia in the other Group matches.

Why Ghana won't appoint a permanent coach

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh indicated that Ghana may hold off on appointing a permanent Black Stars coach before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rahman Osman, a sports journalist based in the UK, noted that financial constraints and limited preparation time are likely to deter top coaches from taking the role.

Source: YEN.com.gh