Calls to replace Carlos Queiroz with Hervé Renard could expose the GFA to major issues ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The veteran Portuguese manager was appointed as the new Ghana boss on April 13, following Otto Addo's departure

There is no doubt that Renard has been a target for the Ghana FA and the Black Stars for a long time

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Calls from sections of Ghanaian fans urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to replace newly appointed Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz with Hervé Renard have sparked debate.

However, such a move could come with serious administrative and reputational consequences for the federation.

Queiroz was officially appointed on April 13, 2026, with the clear task of preparing Ghana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Although the GFA did not publicly disclose the length of his contract, his immediate mandate was to lead the Black Stars into a difficult group featuring England, Croatia, and Panama.

Any abrupt reversal of that decision would not only affect sporting preparations but also raise major off-field concerns.

While the fans' clamour for a Hervé Renard appointment may be hilarious, YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil has looked at the consequences if the GFA were to listen to the supporters.

Contractual uncertainty and financial consequences

One of the biggest risks for the GFA lies in the potential contractual and financial implications of dismissing Queiroz so soon after his appointment.

Even without public details on the agreement, standard coaching contracts at the international level typically include compensation clauses that protect both parties.

Terminating a high-profile manager weeks after hiring him could trigger costly settlement negotiations or legal disputes.

This would place additional financial pressure on the federation at a time when resources are already stretched by World Cup preparations, logistics, and team operations.

Beyond the immediate cost, such a decision could also affect the GFA’s credibility in future negotiations with top-level coaches.

Managers may become more cautious about committing to Ghana if they perceive instability in leadership decisions or a lack of long-term planning.

Reputational damage and public trust issues

Equally significant is the potential damage to the GFA’s public image. Frequent managerial changes, especially so close to a major tournament, could be interpreted as poor planning and reactive decision-making at the highest level of Ghana football.

A sudden dismissal of 73-year-old Queiroz in favour of Renard would likely intensify scrutiny from fans, media, and football stakeholders.

While the former Black Stars technical staff member is widely respected for his achievements in Africa and his historic World Cup win over Argentina with Saudi Arabia in 2022, the timing of such a switch would be controversial.

Public perception is critical in football administration, and another abrupt coaching change could weaken trust in the GFA’s leadership.

It may also fuel criticism that decisions are being driven more by fan pressure than by structured sporting strategy.

At the same time, Ghana enters the World Cup with high expectations, and any sign of instability could impact confidence around the team.

Ultimately, while fan calls for change reflect frustration and ambition, the financial risks and reputational consequences of sacking Queiroz at this stage suggest that the GFA is unlikely to make such a high-stakes decision.

Queiroz's potential Ghana squad for the World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined a possible list of 26 players who can make Carlos Queiroz's Black Stars squad for the World Cup.

The list included notable names such as Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, as well as some fresh faces, including one Ghana Premier League star.

Source: YEN.com.gh