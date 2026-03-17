Iran is reportedly in talks with FIFA over relocating their World Cup matches to Mexico amid safety concerns following comments by Donald Trump

The Middle Eastern nation had been scheduled to play all its group games in the United States: two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle

The development comes after Iran's sports minister insisted that “under no circumstances” will Team Melli compete at the global tournament

The Iran Football Federation is in talks with FIFA to move its World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico, citing safety concerns for its players.

Iranian FA president Mehdi Taj confirmed on Monday, March 16, that discussions are ongoing amid heightened tensions.

Iran in discussions with FIFA over relocating World Cup games to Mexico. Photo by Pool and Karim Jaafar.

Source: Getty Images

Iran in talks with FIFA over WC future

Team Melli’s participation had come under serious doubt after the United States, a co-host, carried out joint air strikes on Iran alongside Israel.

The situation escalated further when Donald Trump said Iran would be welcome to compete but suggested it might not be appropriate for them to play in the United States “for their own life and safety".

The remarks drew a strong reaction in Tehran. Iran’s sports minister initially declared that “under no circumstance” would the national team take part in the World Cup, raising fears of a withdrawal.

Despite the earlier stance, Iran has since softened its position. In a statement shared by the Iranian Embassy in Mexico, Taj revealed that the country is now seeking a compromise.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America. We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico,” he said.

Iran has already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11.

Two of their group matches are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and one in Seattle. Team Melli is drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Iran in Discussions With FIFA Over Relocating World Cup Games to Mexico. Photo by Hector Vivas.

Source: Getty Images

What shifting Iran's games means for FIFA

The possibility of shifting their fixtures to Mexico presents a major logistical challenge to the tournament.

While rare, such changes have occurred before due to security and geopolitical concerns.

If FIFA rejects the proposal, it appears unlikely Iran will travel to the United States while tensions remain high.

A withdrawal would be unprecedented in the modern era and could force FIFA to find a replacement, with countries such as Iraq and the United Arab Emirates already being mentioned as possible alternatives.

Iraq FA president reacts to replacing Iran

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Iraq FA president has addressed growing speculation about the country potentially replacing Iran at the 2026 World Cup.

With uncertainty surrounding Iran’s participation amid rising geopolitical tensions, Iraq has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take its place if a withdrawal is confirmed.

Source: YEN.com.gh