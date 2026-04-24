Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni has been hit with a six-match UEFA ban after the explosive Champions League clash with Vinicius Jr

Prestianni was cleared of racist abuse against the Brazilian, but UEFA still handed the Benfica winger a major suspension

UEFA wants Prestianni’s punishment extended worldwide, meaning the Benfica star could even face consequences at the 2026 World Cup

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Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has been suspended for six matches by UEFA after being found guilty of homophobic behaviour during the club’s Champions League knockout play-off clash against Real Madrid on February 17, 2026.

The controversial encounter at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon was temporarily stopped for around 10 minutes after Vinicius Jr reported alleged abuse from the Argentine youngster.

Benfica star Prestianni avoids a racial misconduct ruling but still faces UEFA punishment over homophobic behaviour. Image credit: Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Prestianni, who is 20, strongly denied making any racist remarks and insisted the Real Madrid star had misunderstood what was said.

However, Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni later claimed the Benfica player admitted he had instead directed a homophobic insult at Vinicius.

UEFA bans Prestianni for 6 matches

UEFA has now punished Gialuca Prestianni with a six-game suspension. Two additional matches were added after he had already served a provisional one-match ban, while the remaining three fixtures have been suspended for a two-year period.

According to the BBC, the European football governing body has also requested that FIFA extend the sanction globally, meaning the ban could apply in the 2026 World Cup.

The match itself had already been tense before the flashpoint. Vinicius gave Real Madrid the lead in the second half before receiving a booking for an over-the-top celebration.

Moments later, after exchanging words with Prestianni, the Brazilian winger sprinted towards referee Francois Letexier while pointing at the Benfica player.

The official responded by making the crossed-arms signal introduced by FIFA in May 2024 to indicate racist abuse allegations, as GOAL noted.

Vinicius then walked off the pitch in protest, with his Real Madrid team-mates following him before play was eventually resumed.

After the match, the 25-year-old posted a strong message on Instagram, writing: “Racists are, above all, cowards.”

Prestianni cleared of racially abusing Vinicius Jr

Meanwhile, had Prestianni been found guilty of racist abuse rather than homophobic conduct, he would have faced a minimum 10-match suspension from UEFA competitions.

Benfica stood firmly behind their player in the aftermath, accusing critics of launching a “defamation campaign” and saying they fully believed his account of events.

The player also vehemently denied racially abusing the Real Madrid superstar after Kylian Mbappe openly accused the Benfica youngster of the misconduct.

Manager Jose Mourinho, however, warned that the winger’s future under him would be finished if the accusations were proven true.

The fallout also reignited discussions about on-pitch behaviour. Two weeks later, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said players who cover their mouths during heated exchanges should be sent off.

Benfica accuses Mbappe of 'lying'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benfica have openly defended Gianluca Prestianni after Vinícius Júnior reported a racist insult during the Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid.

The Portuguese side strongly opposed Mbappe's eyewitness account, and it appears they were right following UEFA's verdict.

Source: YEN.com.gh