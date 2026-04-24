Benfica star Gianluca Prestianni could suffer a huge 2026 World Cup setback if FIFA approves a significant UEFA request

Prestianni was cleared of racist abuse against Vinicius Jr, but still received a six-match suspension for homophobic conduct

The 20-year-old Argentine football star rejected any claims that he racially abused the Real Madrid superstar

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Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni could be facing a major setback ahead of the 2026 World Cup after UEFA moved to have his latest suspension recognised worldwide through FIFA.

The 20-year-old Argentine talent was handed a six-match ban after being found guilty of homophobic conduct during Benfica’s heated Champions League knockout play-off clash with Real Madrid on February 17, 2026.

FIFA decision could seal Prestianni’s 2026 World Cup fate. Image credit: Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

Prestianni could miss opening World Cup matches

While the punishment currently applies to UEFA competitions, the governing body has formally requested that FIFA extend the sanction globally, according to the BBC.

If approved, the suspension could impact any international fixtures and potentially bar him from Argentina's opening matches at the 2026 World Cup if he were selected for the tournament, as the Daily Mail explained.

Prestianni had been viewed as an outside contender to break into the senior squad of La Albiceleste if he continues his decent club form in Portugal.

According to Transfermarkt, Prestianni has three goals and five assists in 37 matches for Benfica this season.

In the meantime, the controversy erupted during Benfica’s clash at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon after Vinicius Jr reported alleged abuse from the youngster, prompting a temporary stoppage in play.

Gianluca Prestiani (No.25) during the Benfica vs. Real Madrid Champions League clash on February, 17, 2026. Image credit: Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

Prestianni cleared of racism, still heavily punished

Prestianni denied making any racist remarks towards Vinicius and insisted the Real Madrid star had misunderstood the exchange.

As a point of fact, UEFA’s investigation did not find him guilty of racist abuse, sparing him from a far harsher minimum 10-match suspension.

However, the disciplinary panel concluded that he had used homophobic language, leading to the six-game sanction.

Two extra matches were added after he had already served a provisional one-game ban, while three of the fixtures have been suspended for two years.

Meanwhile, certain fans took to social media to share their opinions after UEFA's verdict was announced.

While some agreed with the decision, others called for sanctions against Vinicius and Mbappe for wrongly blaming Prestianni.

One fan (@Niggles) commented on X:

''Something doesn’t add up. And that’s ignoring him being suspended for the 2nd leg before being found guilty of anything.''

Bryan Cooper also said:

''So presumably Vinicius Jr and Mbappe will be sanctioned for lying about their racism claims.''

Coopie wrote:

''More than you get for breaking someone's leg.''

UEFPodcast reacted:

''He had to go down for something cos he clearly said something.''

Prestianni submits fresh testimony to UEFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gianluca Prestianni submitted a fresh testimony to UEFA when the alleged racism investigation was taking place.

According to Football Espana, the 20-year-old claimed Vinicius Junior called him a “midget” and that he reacted in the heat of the moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh