Bayern Munich edged Real Madrid 2-1 in a tense quarterfinal clash at Santiago Bernabéu

Manuel Neuer shone as Man of the Match with nine crucial saves, solidifying his legacy at 40

Ghana's Benjamin Asare named Neuer as a mentor, praising his professionalism and influence on aspiring goalkeepers

Bayern Munich secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday, leaving the Spanish side with a tough task for the return leg.

Manuel Neuer, named man of the match, was instrumental in keeping Bayern ahead, producing a series of key saves and commanding the defence throughout the clash.

Manuel Neuer answers questions about the 2026 World Cup after being named man of the match as Bayern beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Santiago Bernabéu. Image credit: Alcoba Beitia

Source: Getty Images

Following the match, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, Neuer addressed questions about his potential involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, telling Sky DE:

“Everything has been said about that. What's important now is the rest of the season with Bayern.”

His comments reinforce the announcement he made earlier this year that he will not feature for Germany in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, ending speculation over a possible return to international duty, as TalkSport reported.

At 40, Neuer is prioritising his club commitments, leaving Oliver Baumann to take over as Germany’s expected No.1 at the World Cup.

According to Flashscore data, the Hoffenheim custodian started in goal in Germany's recent 4-3 international friendly win against Switzerland on Friday, March 27.

Bayern defeat Real Madrid as Neuer shines

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich match itself was a thrilling affair. Bayern opened the scoring through Luis Diaz, who slotted home just before half-time after a slick move involving Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry.

Luis Diaz was in fine form for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid. Image credit: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Harry Kane increased the lead for Vincent Kompany's side with a clever effort just at the start of the second half, with the influential Michael Olise providing the assist for the former Tottenham Hotspur goal machine.

However, Kylian Mbappe pulled a goal back for Real Madrid in the 74th minute, ghosting in behind the defence to finish from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s precise cross, despite a valiant effort from Manuel Neuer.

Fans praise MOTM Manuel Neuer

As he has often done in big matches that matter, the Bayern goalkeeper made nine crucial saves against Los Blancos to win the official Man of the Match award, according to Flashscore stats. After the match, certain fans took to X to salute Neuer's impressive display.

@Chibua said: ''At 40 years old, Manuel Neuer drops a masterclass against Real Madrid, 9 crucial saves and a well-earned Man of the Match award. Germany’s No. 1 debate? There shouldn’t even be one. Legend.''

@Rollenstats commented: ''Neuer at 40 posting 9 saves vs Madrid and 10 in a UCL KO game back in 2017 is absurd. Under 2.5 goals in these ties keeps landing.''

@Ben reacted: ''Neuer out there treating Mbappe and Vini Jr like they showed up to the wrong gym. 9 saves in a UCL quarterfinal at 40... there's no retirement plan for this man, he's just gonna keep going until the gloves fall apart.'

Benjamin Asare names Manuel Neuer as mentor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s top goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has mentioned Manuel Neuer as both his hero and mentor.

The Black Stars keeper cited the Bayern legend as a key influence on his development. Asare looks up to Neuer’s professionalism and consistency as a model for his own career.

Source: YEN.com.gh