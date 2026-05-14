Famous Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, announced the birth of their first child with an emotional video online

Veekee James indicated that their baby was born on Saturday, May 2, 2026 and disclosed her name to the public

Several netizens, including celebrities, thronged the comment section to congratulate the celebrity couple and welcome the baby

Victoria James, a popular Nigerian fashion designer, better known as Veekee James, and her husband, Femi Atere, have welcomed their first child.

The fashion designer announced the arrival of their baby girl and shared the name they had given her on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

In an Instagram post, the celebrity fashion designer disclosed that they had named their daughter Eliana Adeife Atere.

Veekee James shared an emotional video which featured herself, Femi Atere and their newborn.

In a post, Veekee James explained the meaning of Eliana. She indicated that the name has Hebrew roots and a deep spiritual significance.

She further explained the biblical inspiration behind their choice of name for their daughter.

"She’s Here @elianaatere. 02-May-26. Eliana Adeife Atere ❤️."

"EL (God) and ANA (He has answered), signifying 'My God has answered.' 1 Samuel 1:27 - For this child I prayed; and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him."

In the caption she attached to the video, Veekee James introduced an Instagram page for baby Eliana. Within 24 hours, the account had over 54,000 followers.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens congratulate Veekee James

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the birth announcement video shared by Veekee James on Instagram. Many of Veekee James' celebrity friends congratulated the couple on their baby's arrival. Read some of them below:

@jbums said:

"A big girl 😍😍😍😍3.8kg of beauty chaiiii congratulations Veekee and Dada Fems @femi_atere."

@giigii_u wrote:

"So so beautiful 🥹🥹🥹 congratulations mummy and daddy baby 😍😍😍😍."

@tomike_a said:

"Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Testimony!!! Congratulations, Mama ati Papa Eliana 🥹🫶🏽🫶🏽."

@yinkataiwoo wrote:

"Welcome to the world, our sweet baby Eliana Adeife🥰🥰 Congratulations, My Daddy and Mommy Eliana❤️❤️🎉🎉💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿."

@princess_beempz said:

"She is beautiful, and in all her life she will remain a star 😍thank you God for giving us a precious baby...congrats latest Dad and Mom ❤️ @veekee_james @femi_atere."

@abbyqueen13 wrote:

"Good news calms the soul. I am truly so happy for this beautiful blessing. Welcome, baby Eliana, to this world. May every step you take align with God’s divine purpose for your life and generation. The wickedness of this world and the plans of the evil one will never derail your destiny in the mighty name of Jesus. Baby Eliana, your parents will never mourn over you. You will grow in grace, wisdom, favour, good health, and divine protection all the days of your life. Amen. 🩷."

Source: YEN.com.gh