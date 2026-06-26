Bishop Daniel Obinim warned his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, against discussing their marital issues publicly

The man of God listed the things that will happen to Florence Obinim if she doesn't stop talking about him during her media interviews

Social media reactions highlight public discontent regarding their ongoing marital feud and public statements

Bishop Daniel Obinim, a Ghanaian pastor and founder of the International God's Way Church (IGWC), has cautioned his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, to desist from talking about their marital issues on media platforms.

Angel Obinim, as he is popularly called, has been embroiled in a marital crisis that has dominated the media in the country.

Bishop Daniel Obinim cautions Florence Obinim against discussing their marital issues in the media. Photo credit: @florenceobinimministries & Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

The issues started when Bishop Obinim alleged that his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim, had changed after associating herself with Team Legal Wives, the group formed to defend Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh.

The man of God later mentioned in his church and children should be responsible for burying him when he dies. He stated that his wife, Florence Obinim, could only attend as a guest.

A few days later, the man of God said he had moved out of his home and purchased a lavish Trasacco mansion to stay in amid his marital crisis, while his wife said if he wanted to divorce her, he was free to do so.

Florence Obinim also granted interviews on media platforms to promote her new song and narrate her side of their marital issues.

Obinim warns his wife, Florence

Even though Bishop Obinim talks about their marital issues, he has cautioned Florence Obinim to desist from talking about matters concerning their union.

The man of God said that Florence Obinim should not answer questions about her marriage when she goes for interviews in media houses.

It is believed that Bishop Obinim's stern warning is coming after his wife's interview on Accra-based Peace FM, where she made comments about her marriage.

Florence Obinim spoke about her name amid their ongoing marital feud, Bishop Obinim's character, and a newly acquired vehicle reportedly gifted to her.

However, in a video on X, Bishop Obinim said his estranged wife must not talk about them, or else he would be forced to speak, and there would be dire consequences.

"When you go for an interview, and you’re asked about your marriage, say that’s not your reason for being there. Stop talking. You are pushing me."

"Your children will rise against you. Your children will no longer be united; it will exceed that of Adwoa Safo and her brother Kwadwo Akofena. The third one is that there will be hatred between you, your six siblings and the members of the church. So keep quiet," Bishop Obinim said to Florence.

He explained that even though many would argue that she doesn't say bad things about him, what Florence Obinim says sets him up for public ridicule.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to Obinim's warning to Florence.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Joeklin1 said:

"But man used a whole church service talking about the same marriage his wife is not supposed to discuss. aba!"

@1ordinaryman_ wrote:

"This man is a narcissist and a manipulator. He started this whole chat; everything started with him, so how does he want the woman to keep quiet while he goes around tarnishing her? Tweaa."

@Kwakunarttson said:

"Take your marital issues off social media for crying out loud, that’s immaturity, mehn."

@linksmodey wrote:

"These are two adults who were in love 😻.. what changed? Hmm, this marriage of a thing 🤔."

@ella5kndyn7780 said:

"Yet you started it, what about you also keeping your mouth shut in church, are your members part of your marriage?"

@ing_Kaay wrote:

"It doesn’t make sense for couples, as a matter of fact, a member of the clergy and a respectable woman of God would be throwing tantrums at each other on socials. It sends the wrong impression, and it’s highly unprofessional. Either of you should stop talking to the media or stop responding. Meet one-on-one and settle issues amicably."

Source: YEN.com.gh