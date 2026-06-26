Ghana's coast and middle sectors face slight to moderate rain overnight as mostly cloudy conditions continue to persist

The northern sector is expected to experience thunderstorms with rain of varying intensities this evening and into the night

Early tomorrow morning, mist and fog patches will reduce visibility over forest and hilly areas alongside slight coastal rains

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Mostly cloudy conditions will continue to dominate Ghana's skies overnight, with rain and thunderstorm activity expected across multiple sectors of the country on the evening of June 26.

The coast and middle sectors are forecast to experience cases of slight to moderate rain throughout the night.

Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas to Face Thunderstorms on June 26 Evening

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Over the northern sector, the development of thunder and rain-bearing clouds is expected to produce thunderstorms with rain of varying intensities this evening, continuing into the night.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency in an update on X said conditions across the northern sector are expected to be particularly active, with the development of storm clouds set to bring rain of varying intensities.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions as the weather system moves through.

The coast and middle belts will see lighter but persistent rainfall, contributing to generally wet and overcast conditions for much of the night.

The early hours of tomorrow are expected to bring continued cloud cover, with mist and fog patches forming over forest zones and hilly areas. These conditions are forecast to significantly reduce visibility, which could pose challenges for road users and travellers in those regions.

Slight rains along the coast are also anticipated during the early morning hours, keeping conditions damp as the day begins.

Motorists and commuters travelling through forest belts and elevated terrain are urged to exercise caution, given the expected reduction in visibility caused by the mist and fog patches forecast for tomorrow morning.

Source: YEN.com.gh