Kylian Mbappé etched his name deeper into French football folklore after his brace against Senegal

The 27-year-old also took his World Cup tally to 14 goals, moving past Lionel Messi and drawing level with Gerd Müller

The Real Madrid superstar will now look to fire France into the knockout stages when they take on Iraq in their second Group game

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Kylian Mbappé's clinical double not only powered France to a 3-1 victory but also saw him rewrite the record books.

The Real Madrid forward became France's most prolific scorer ever, adding another remarkable milestone to his glittering career.

Kylian Mbappe's brace sinks Senegal in France's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé's double sinks Senegal

Mbappé overcame a quiet opening 45 minutes to deliver when his country needed him most, guiding Didier Deschamps' men to a winning start in their pursuit of a third FIFA World Cup crown at the MetLife Stadium on June 16.

The 27-year-old had endured a frustrating first half, registering just 14 touches without testing Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Below are Mbappé's first-half stats, as shared on X:

But the 2022 World Cup runner-ups returned from the break with renewed purpose, and their captain soon took centre stage.

Six minutes after the hour mark, Michael Olise threaded a precise pass into Mbappe's path, and the 27-year-old calmly slotted beyond Mendy to break the deadlock.

Watch Mbappé's opener, as shared on X:

France tightened their grip moments later. Adrien Rabiot sliced open the Senegal defence with an incisive through ball, allowing Bradley Barcola to delicately lift his finish over the advancing goalkeeper for the second goal.

Senegal refused to surrender quietly. Eighteen-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye produced a moment of brilliance in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Watch Mbaye's goal, as shared on X:

Any thoughts of a comeback were quickly extinguished.

Mbappe delivered the final blow with a thunderous long-range strike, sealing all three points and capping another memorable evening in blue.

The victory leaves France in a strong position after the opening round of Group I fixtures and underlines why many view Deschamps' men among the favourites in North America.

Below is Mbappe's record-breaking goal, as shared on X:

Mbappé becomes France's all-time top scorer

Beyond the result, Mbappe achieved another remarkable personal milestone.

According to BBC Sport, his brace took his tally to 58 goals for France, moving him ahead of Olivier Giroud's previous record of 57 to become Les Bleus' greatest goalscorer.

Kylian Mbappé becomes France's all-time top scorer after his double against Senegal on June 16, 2026. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

The France skipper also continued his rapid ascent up the World Cup scoring charts.

Mbappe now boasts 14 goals in just 16 appearances at football's biggest tournament, surpassing Lionel Messi's total of 13.

According to Transfermarkt, he sits only two goals behind Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup record of 16, one short of Ronaldo Nazario's 15, and has drawn level with German legend Gerd Müller.

Below is the World Cup all-time scorer, as shared on X:

With history continuing to beckon, Mbappe, who expressed his willingness to adjust his game, will now quickly shift to France's next assignment against Iraq on June 22.

Another victory would secure qualification to the knockout rounds before Les Bleus conclude their group-stage campaign against an Erling Haaland-inspired Norway.

Arsène Wenger backs France for World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsène Wenger has backed France as strong contenders for the 2026 World Cup.

He also expects Kylian Mbappé to shine throughout the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh