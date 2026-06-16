The 2026 World Cup has exposed the growing power struggle between FIFA and UEFA over football’s future direction

Gianni Infantino’s expansion plans and commercial ambitions have increased tensions with UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin

Several World Cup nations defended the expanded format after Čeferin questioned the importance of some matches

Football’s political landscape has become increasingly divided, and the internal battles have been on full display during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Unlike many North American sports, where team owners, athletes, institutions and league structures generally operate under a more unified system, football has countless stakeholders competing for influence and control.

That complicated structure has created long-standing conflicts across the sport. It is one reason why some of Europe’s biggest clubs, despite generating more than $800 million in revenue, continue to record financial losses almost every year.

It is also why the World Cup has become a major exercise in diplomacy, with national teams, domestic organisations, continental bodies and global institutions often fighting for their own interests.

At the centre of the power struggle are football’s two biggest governing forces: FIFA and UEFA.

Infantino’s FIFA vision creates tension with UEFA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has overseen a World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico that is expected to become the most commercial edition in history.

Infantino believes the 2026 tournament could generate around $13 billion in revenue, almost double what was produced at the previous World Cup in Qatar.

Whether admired or criticised, Infantino has made it clear that he wants his presidency to be remembered as a period that transformed football and strengthened FIFA’s position as the leading force in the sport.

That ambition has been reflected in his decision to expand FIFA competitions, including the Club World Cup.

The once smaller tournament has been transformed into a 32-team, four-year event featuring nearly $1 billion in prize money, with FIFA hoping it becomes the ultimate prize in club football.

However, the changes have intensified tensions with UEFA and its president Aleksander Čeferin, with the new Club World Cup seen as a direct challenge to the Champions League.

Čeferin recently gained positive attention after inviting Somali referee Omar Artan to officiate the UEFA Super Cup after he was prevented from entering the United States due to visa issues.

Some commentators linked the situation to Infantino’s close relationship with US President Donald Trump, creating another point of debate around FIFA leadership.

UEFA president criticised over expanded World Cup comments

Čeferin has now faced criticism himself after comments about FIFA’s decision to increase the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 nations.

The expansion allowed countries such as Cape Verde, who recently secured a historic draw against tournament favourites Spain, to compete on football’s biggest stage.

However, Čeferin questioned the quality of some matches, telling a media outlet in his native Slovenia:

“We have a lot of matches that are completely uninteresting.”

Those comments triggered a strong response from 13 nations participating at the World Cup, who sent an open letter criticising his remarks.

The letter was signed by Cape Verde, Curacao, Uzbekistan, DR Congo, Haiti, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast and South Africa.

The statement read:

“For our countries, there is no such thing as an unimportant World Cup match.

“For Cape Verde, Curacao and Uzbekistan, qualification for the Fifa World Cup represents a historic achievement and the realisation of a dream shared by generations.

“For nations such as Congo and Haiti, returning to football’s biggest stage after a long absence carries a special meaning for millions of supporters who have waited years, and in some cases decades, for this moment.

“To suggest that these matches are somehow less important is deeply disappointing and fails to recognise the efforts, sacrifices and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football leaders and supporters across the world.”

The disagreement highlights a wider debate over football’s future, with FIFA pushing expansion and commercial growth while others question whether more matches improve the tournament or reduce their significance.

Source: YEN.com.gh