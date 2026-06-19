Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi could lose his first-choice role to Benjamin Asare ahead of Ghana's clash against England

The 29-year-old goalkeeper impressed during his time on the pitch against Panama before an unfortunate injury forced him off at halftime

With three points already in the bag, any result aside from a defeat will guarantee Ghana's spot in the Round of 32

Ghana’s 1-0 win over Panama brought celebration, but it also left behind a major selection headache.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s injury has thrown his World Cup campaign into doubt, and Benjamin Asare may now be in line to start the crucial Group L matches against England and Croatia.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is set to lose his position as Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper to Benjamin Asare against England on June 23, 2026. Photos by Karl Bridgeman - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper stepped in at halftime in Toronto and delivered a composed display under pressure.

With qualification to the Round of 32 still within reach, head coach Carlos Queiroz now faces a big call between experience and momentum.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s strong start ended by injury

Ati-Zigi began the match (against Panama) in confident fashion and looked like one of Ghana’s brightest performers early on.

Inside two minutes, he produced a sharp reflex save to deny Cecilio Waterman. He also showed strong anticipation, frequently rushing off his line to deal with through balls and relieve pressure on his defence.

Watch Ati-Zigi's save, as shared on X:

But the game took a physical toll. A heavy collision involving the goalkeeper, a Panama attacker, and Gideon Mensah left him needing treatment.

Although he tried to continue, another knock later in the half made his situation worse.

By halftime, it was clear he could not go on after discussions with goalkeeping coach Daniel Gaspar.

What injury has Ati-Zigi suffered?

According to journalist Owuraku Ampofo, Ati-Zigi is believed to have suffered a groin injury.

Medical tests are expected to confirm the extent, but early indications suggest it could range from a minor strain to something more serious.

Research from the Cleveland Clinic shows that groin injuries are common in football and vary in severity:

Grade 1 (mild strain)

Grade 2 (moderate strain)

Grade 3 (severe tear)

Recovery can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to several months, depending on the grade.

If the injury proves serious, the England clash could come too soon for the St Gallen goalkeeper.

Watch the update on Ati-Zigi's fitness, as shared on X:

Reports suggest Ati-Zigi will undergo further assessments on June 19 to determine his availability.

If he is ruled out, Asare is expected to retain his place for the clash against England in Foxborough, a match that could heavily influence Ghana’s path to the knockout stage.

Asare set to replace Ati-Zigi against England, Croatia

When called upon after recess, Benjamin Asare showed no signs of panic.

The 33-year-old settled quickly, dealing confidently with crosses and organising his backline with authority.

His presence brought stability to a defence experiencing its first competitive outing together.

He also made key interventions whenever Panama pushed forward, helping Ghana maintain control during tense moments.

That assurance proved vital before Caleb Yirenkyi’s stoppage-time winner sealed all three points.

Watch Yirenkyi's match-winner, as shared on X:

With England next, the stakes are significantly higher.

The Three Lions arrive with one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacks, led by Harry Kane and supported by elite forwards across the pitch.

That raises the importance of having a reliable and fully fit goalkeeper.

Benjamin Asare consoles Lawrence Ati-Zigi at halftime after the latter's injury. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Queiroz must now weigh two key factors: continuity versus recovery.

Asare has momentum and match rhythm after a solid debut. Ati-Zigi, on the other hand, has been Ghana’s first-choice since his appointment and was impressive before his injury.

With Croatia still to come, squad depth and decision-making will be tested to the limit.

For now, Ghana’s focus shifts from celebration to concern — and one unexpected injury has turned the goalkeeping role into one of the most important talking points of their World Cup campaign.

Benjamin Asare makes World Cup history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare reached a historic milestone after helping Ghana secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Hearts of Oak captain became the first locally based goalkeeper to represent the Black Stars in a World Cup match.

Source: YEN.com.gh