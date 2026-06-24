Former referee Darren Cann believes Ghana should have received a penalty for Ezri Konsa’s challenge

England’s attack struggled as Harry Kane had limited involvement in the goalless draw

The result raises fresh questions about England’s consistency and squad depth ahead of the knockout stage

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Former referee Darren Cann has delivered his verdict on a controversial moment in England’s goalless World Cup draw against Ghana, claiming the Three Lions may have been fortunate to avoid conceding a late penalty.

Cann, who officiated in the Premier League and Champions League during his refereeing career, analysed an incident involving Ezri Konsa, who appeared to bring down a Ghana attacker inside the penalty area.

England vs Ghana: Ex-Referee Explains Why Ezri Konsa Penalty Was or Wasn’t Given

Source: Getty Images

After the final whistle at Boston Stadium, much of the discussion focused on England’s disappointing attacking performance.

The draw was a huge contrast to their opening Group L match, where Harry Kane and his attacking teammates produced a brilliant display in a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

However, England’s failure to win their second match continued a worrying trend, with the Three Lions now unable to secure victory in their second fixture at four consecutive major tournaments.

Kane struggled to influence the game and recorded just three touches inside Ghana’s penalty area, while England also lost control of the midfield battle.

Some supporters directed criticism towards Jude Bellingham, who was unable to replicate his impact from the opening match.

But despite the attacking frustrations, Cann believes more attention should have been placed on the possibility that Thomas Tuchel’s side escaped with a point despite a major late scare.

A VAR review was not recommended at the time, but analysts later focused on a moment where Ghana appeared to have a strong claim for a penalty.

Why Ghana deserved penalty against England

As Prince Kwabena Adu moved towards Dean Henderson’s goal, Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa appeared to jump with both feet before making a dangerous challenge in an attempt to stop the attack.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Cann admitted England were fortunate the decision went their way but insisted the incident should have been reviewed.

“We had our hearts in our mouths when we saw Ezri Konsa make that challenge. As an England fan, I’m absolutely delighted it wasn’t given. But I have to be honest, this should have been referred to the referee,” Cann said.

“Konsa makes no contact at all with the ball, he brings down his opponent. He’s airborne, he’s out of control, he makes contact with the attacker and no contact with the ball. For me, this is a penalty kick.”

Cann also explained why VAR officials often stick with the referee’s original decision unless there is a clear mistake.

“In this tournament, most of the time, they’ve gone with the on-field decision. In general, they’ll stick with the on-field decision unless it’s clearly, clearly wrong,” he added.

England and Ghana share the spoils

The conditions in Boston may have affected the game, but England’s performance raised fresh questions about whether they are ready to challenge for World Cup glory.

After concerns were raised about the defence following the Croatia match, the draw against Ghana highlighted issues in attack.

England struggled to create chances, and Tuchel’s substitutes failed to provide the impact needed to change the outcome.

The result showed that despite their strong opening performance, England remain a work in progress early in the tournament.

Their final group match against Panama now becomes an opportunity to find the right balance.

The Three Lions are heavy favourites to beat their opponents and finish top of Group L, but the Ghana performance has shown they cannot afford to underestimate anyone.

Source: YEN.com.gh