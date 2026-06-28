The Netherlands wear orange because it represents the House of Orange-Nassau and the Dutch royal family

Orange became a national sporting colour despite not appearing on the country’s modern flag

The Dutch flag was once blue, white and orange before red replaced the orange stripe

The Netherlands have become one of football’s most recognisable nations because of their famous bright orange kits, despite orange not appearing anywhere on the country’s official flag.

With 11 FIFA World Cup appearances and three final appearances, the Netherlands are firmly established as one of the tournament’s most historic teams.

Why the Netherlands wear orange even though it is missing from their national flag

Source: Getty Images

At the 2026 World Cup, Ronald Koeman’s side had a difficult start after drawing 2-2 with Japan in their opening match before responding in style with a 5-1 victory over Sweden.

The Netherlands will face Tunisia in their final group-stage fixture, with a win securing their place in the knockout rounds and potentially sealing top spot depending on the result between Japan and Sweden.

Regardless of their final group position, the Dutch are set for a difficult next challenge, with either Brazil or Morocco waiting in the following round.

Throughout their World Cup journey, one thing has remained constant — the Netherlands have continued to wear their iconic orange kit.

But why exactly do the Dutch wear orange when their national flag is red, white and blue?

The royal connection behind the Netherlands’ orange identity

At first glance, the nickname “Oranje” appears confusing because the Dutch flag does not feature orange.

The Netherlands are not the only nation whose football colours differ from their flag, with Germany famously wearing white despite its flag featuring black, red and gold.

However, the reason behind the Netherlands’ orange identity comes from the country’s royal history.

Orange is the colour of the House of Orange-Nassau, the Dutch royal family, and has become deeply connected with national pride and identity.

In Dutch culture, being called a “Prince of Orange” is considered a great honour, showing the importance of the colour throughout the country’s history.

The football team is also not the only Dutch sporting side to wear orange.

The Netherlands’ hockey and rugby teams also use the colour, while fans of Formula One star Max Verstappen regularly arrive at races wearing orange clothing, carrying orange flags and even using orange flares to show their support.

The team is commonly known as “Oranje” internationally, while some media outlets have also referred to the Dutch side as the “Clockwork Orange”.

How orange disappeared from the Dutch flag

The connection between orange and the Netherlands goes back centuries.

The original Dutch flag was actually blue, white and orange, but from around 1630, more flags featuring a red stripe began appearing.

After 1660, the orange version became extremely rare, and the red, white and blue design gradually became the standard.

Hundreds of years later, Queen Wilhelmina officially confirmed the colours of the Dutch flag.

On February 19, 1937, she issued an order stating:

“The colours of the flag of the Kingdom of the Netherlands are red, white and blue.”

Although orange disappeared from the national flag, it remained a powerful symbol of Dutch identity — which is why the Netherlands continue to wear the colour every time they step onto the biggest football stages.

Source: YEN.com.gh