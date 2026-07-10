France's quarter-final win over Morocco has sparked fresh controversy, with Kylian Mbappé's goal becoming the centre of debate

A referee instructor has explained why the goal was correctly awarded, citing the Laws of the Game to dismiss the growing controversy

Despite the clarification, fans remain divided, with some insisting that match officials continue to favour football's traditional powerhouses

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Kylian Mbappé's opening goal in France's 2-0 victory over Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked heated debate after replays showed the ball striking Adrien Rabiot's hand in the build-up.

Many supporters believed the goal should have been ruled out, but a referee expert has explained why both the on-field official and VAR were correct to let play continue.

Victor, an active referee and instructor who runs Referee Channel on X, broke down the incident, pointing to the Laws of the Game to explain why Mbappé's strike stood.

Why Kylian Mbappé's Goal Against Morocco Stood Despite France Handball Controversy. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto and Odd Andersen.

Source: Getty Images

Why Mbappé's goal was allowed

According to Victor, the sequence leading to the goal is what made the difference.

Rabiot first challenged for the ball with his foot before it deflected off Morocco's Brahim Diaz and then struck the French midfielder's hand.

Because the contact came unexpectedly, Rabiot's arm remained in a natural position, and there was no realistic chance for him to avoid the ball.

Victor described it as "an unexpected ball, and there was no time [for Rabiot] to react", adding that the handball was therefore not punishable.

Why Kylian Mbappé's Goal Against Morocco Stood Despite France Handball Controversy. Photo by Angela Weiss.

Source: Getty Images

The FIFA law that settled the debate

Victor also highlighted the section of FIFA's Laws of the Game that applies to attacking handballs.

While any handball by an attacking player can lead to a goal being disallowed, the automatic offence applies only when the player who handled the ball is the one who eventually scores.

In this case, Rabiot's accidental handball was followed by Mbappé finding the net.

Since the midfielder did not score himself, the automatic disallowance provision did not apply, making the referee's decision consistent with the law.

Watch the explainer to Mbappé's goal, as shared on X:

Fans react to Mbappé's controversial goal

The explanation has done little to end the debate online.

@xpensivity wrote:

"I blame the referee for not seeing the handball the first time, but you can't blame VAR for not recalling play because a Moroccan player touched the ball after that incident, so it reset the play based on FIFA rules."

@nkaymthembu noted:

"Pretty sure I remember a player from Belgium accidentally touching a ball and then Lukaku scoring being disallowed for handball in the Euros."

@DbxNaciri added:

"There is no penalty, and there's Rabiot's handball. But Morocco offered nothing on the pitch. We take our loss and don't cry about it."

@babeweezy55 concluded:

"I'm not saying it isn't a goal, but if Messi scored that goal. The comment section and the media would have gone nuts…"

Despite the controversy, France booked their place in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, where Didier Deschamps' side will face either Spain or Belgium.

Fresh injury update on Mbappé emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé shrugged off an ankle scare to help France beat Morocco 2-0 and reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Both Mbappé and Didier Deschamps later confirmed the forward was fit and doing well.

Source: YEN.com.gh