Former Hearts of Oak CEO Harry Zakour has called on the GFA to consider Laryea Kingston for the Black Stars head coach role

Zakour made the appeal following Carlos Queiroz's reported departure after his short-term contract expired post-2026 World Cup

Kingston currently serves as head coach of Uganda's youth national teams, where Zakour says his work has impressed

Former Hearts of Oak chairman Harry Zakour has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider Laryea Kingston as the next Black Stars head coach following Carlos Queiroz's reported departure.

Zakour believes Ghana should turn to a younger home-grown coach as the national team prepares for a new chapter after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GFA Urged to Appoint Laryea Kingston as Carlos Queiroz's Replacement

Source: Getty Images

Zakour backs Laryea Kingston for Black Stars

Speaking to Sporty FM, he questioned whether Queiroz should remain in charge after the Portuguese coach's short-term contract expired following Ghana's World Cup campaign.

Zakour, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet, said Ghana has promising coaching talent and specifically pointed to Kingston's work with Uganda.

"I don't believe Carlos Queiroz must continue as Black Stars coach. He is old for this job," Zakour said.

"We have good coaches around like Laryea Kingston, but the problem is that he will be hired, and they will not pay him. We have all seen what he is doing in Uganda, and I think, for me, we must give him a look."

Watch Zakour's full interview, as shared on X:

Kingston is currently coaching Uganda's men's national youth team after previously working with the Black Starlets.

His growing experience has strengthened calls for him to be given an opportunity with the senior national team.

GFA faces decision over Queiroz successor

Queiroz guided Ghana to the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, helping the Black Stars reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.

However, his future remains uncertain after talks over a contract extension reportedly stalled.

With the GFA yet to confirm a permanent replacement, assistant coach Desmond Ofei has reportedly emerged as a candidate for an interim role as Ghana prepares for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars are expected to regroup in September, making the search for a new coach increasingly urgent.

Zakour's comments add to a growing debate over whether Ghana should continue relying on foreign coaches or give a young Ghanaian tactician such as Kingston the chance to lead the team.

Kurt Okraku delivers verdict on Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GFA president Kurt Okraku says he is confident about the Black Stars’ direction despite uncertainty over Carlos Queiroz’s future.

He shared his views during the GFA’s 32nd Ordinary Congress, reflecting on Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

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Source: YEN.com.gh