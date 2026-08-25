GFA president Kurt Okraku addressed the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup performance at the 32nd Ordinary Congress in Prampram

Ghana reached the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, their first knockout stage appearance since the quarter-finals in 2010

Okraku highlighted Ghana's rise from the lowest-ranked team at the tournament to 24th in the world rankings by its conclusion

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Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has expressed confidence in the direction of the Black Stars despite ongoing uncertainty over the future of head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Okraku delivered his assessment at the GFA's 32nd Ordinary Congress, held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, drawing on the country's recent showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GFA President Kurt Okraku insists the Black Stars are heading in the right direction amid the uncertainty surrounding Carlos Queiroz's future. Photo credit: Kurt ES Okraku/Facebook and Anadolu/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

GFA boss delivers verdict on Black Stars

Ghana navigated a competitive group stage that included a 1-0 win over Panama, a goalless draw with England, and a 2-1 defeat to Croatia before progressing to the Round of 32.

Their run ended with a 1-0 loss to Colombia, but it marked the four-time African champions' first appearance in the knockout stage of a World Cup since reaching the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

Okraku said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

"The Black Stars demonstrated resilience and promise at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico,"

"Advancing to the second round after a commendable performance against some of the world's strongest teams before going out against Colombia.

"Although we had hopes of progressing further, the tournament provided encouraging signs that the team is moving in the right direction."

Okraku, who also serves as 2nd vice president at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), pointed to Ghana's movement up the FIFA world rankings as further evidence of progress.

The Black Stars entered the tournament as the lowest-ranked side in the competition and finished it ranked 24th.

"From being the least-ranked team before the start of the tournament to the 24th-ranked team at the end speaks volumes of the promise in this team," he added.

Carlos Queiroz's future remains unclear

While the GFA has indicated that discussions are ongoing, there is still no clear confirmation that Carlos Queiroz will remain in charge of the Black Stars.

With the 2027 AFCON qualifiers fast approaching in September, the association will need to settle the coaching situation soon to avoid further uncertainty.

GFA makes decision on Carlos Queiroz

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the GFA Executive Council has reached a unanimous decision on Carlos Queiroz.

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed the move but said the final approval lies with the Sports Ministry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh