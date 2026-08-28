Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has given a positive update on Mohammed Kudus ahead of their first Premier League home match

Kudus has been sidelined since January 4 after picking up a muscle injury and later suffered a relapse that ruled him out of the World Cup

The Black Stars attacker has scored twice and provided two assists in four career appearances against Newcastle

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Roberto De Zerbi has indicated that Mohammed Kudus could feature off the bench when the club hosts Newcastle United in their first home Premier League match of the season on Saturday, August 29.

The Ghana international has been absent since sustaining a muscle injury during the match against Sunderland in January.

The 26-year-old was initially expected to resume after the March international break, but a setback extended his recovery significantly, ultimately costing him a place in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

Mohammed Kudus receives a positive injury update ahead of Tottenham's Premier League match against Newcastle United on August 29, 2026. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

De Zerbi provides Kudus injury update

Speaking to Spurs TV, De Zerbi confirmed that the winger appears close to a return to competitive action.

"Now we have to decide, but Kudus seems he can come off the bench. I don't know how much time he can play, but we will see today or tomorrow. And the other players, Pedro Porro and Van der Ven, are good. Marmoush and Savio are available to play," the Italian tactician said.

Watch De Zerbi's update on Kudus, as shared on X:

The return of Kudus would offer Tottenham a significant boost at a difficult moment in their season.

Spurs were beaten 3-0 by Brentford on the opening day and have not defeated Newcastle since 2023, a run that stretches back eight matches.

Kudus' record vs Newcastle

History suggests Kudus could prove decisive in Saturday's fixture.

According to StatMuse, the Ghanaian has contributed two goals and two assists across four appearances against the Magpies, a record that will not have gone unnoticed by De Zerbi as he weighs his options.

Tottenham have strengthened their attacking options during the transfer window, bringing in Omar Marmoush and Savio at considerable cost.

The potential reintegration of Kudus into that group gives the head coach greater flexibility as the club looks to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

For Tottenham, the match represents an early opportunity to show their new-look side is capable of reversing a troubling recent run.

Whether Kudus features from the start or as an impact substitute, his availability alone signals a positive shift in the club's fortunes heading into the weekend.

Atletico Madrid eye Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Mohammed Kudus, with the Ghanaian valued at €60 million.

The Spanish giants’ interest has grown amid the ongoing transfer situation involving striker Julian Alvarez.

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Source: YEN.com.gh