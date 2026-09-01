Kurt Okraku has broken his silence on seeking a third term ahead of the 2027 GFA presidential elections

Okraku has led the GFA since 2019 and became eligible for another term after Congress amended the statutes in 2025

The 2027 election is expected to attract significant interest, with former Black Stars captain André Ayew reportedly eyeing a bid

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has declined to rule out running for a third term in office, saying he will address the question only when the timing is appropriate.

Kurt Okraku Breaks Silence on Seeking 3rd Term as GFA President Ahead of 2027 Elections. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Kurt Okraku opens up on 3rd term bid

Speaking to 3Sports, Okraku was asked directly whether he plans to contest the next presidential election, scheduled for 2027.

His response was brief: "I don't know."

The GFA president, who has held the role since 2019, emphasised that his attention is firmly on the remainder of his current term rather than future political positioning within the association. He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

"We have close to 18 months before an elective General Assembly. There is a lot of work to be done. I want to concentrate on my tenure as the president and see how best we can reposition our football."

Okraku also indicated that he would make his intentions public at a more suitable moment.

"When the time comes, I will speak. When the time comes, the football family will speak," he added.

He did, however, make clear that he has no desire to hold on to power indefinitely.

"At the end, I can never stay here forever, and I do not intend to stay here forever. When the time is due, Kurt will fly away."

Is Kurt Okraku eligible for a 3rd term?

Okraku's eligibility to seek re-election stems from a statutory amendment passed by the GFA Congress in 2025.

Prior to the change, the GFA's rules were more restrictive on term limits.

The amendment, which allows presidents to serve a maximum of three terms, was approved overwhelmingly, with 114 of the 124 members present voting in favour.

Okraku was first elected to lead the GFA in 2019 following the dissolution of Ghanaian football's previous administration and the subsequent work of the Normalisation Committee.

He secured a second term in 2023 under circumstances that drew attention: former vice-president George Afriyie was disqualified from the election, leaving Okraku as the sole candidate and allowing him to return unopposed.

The 2027 election is expected to be more competitive. Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been linked with a potential presidential bid.

Mikel fuels Ayew's GFA presidency speculation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Obi Mikel made a telling comment about Andre Ayew during a media interaction ahead of their podcast session in Ghana.

The Nigerian football legend’s remark has sparked speculation about Ayew’s next move in Ghanaian football.

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Source: YEN.com.gh