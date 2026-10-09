A cat has made a bold prediction ahead of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe seen as frontrunners

The feline oracle selected from three labelled bowls in a video that has added an unusual twist to one of football's most hotly debated races

This year's ceremony is scheduled for October 26 in London, where the winner will officially be disclosed

A psychic cat, named Nimbus Pronos, has thrown its paws behind Lamine Yamal in the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, tipping the Barcelona teenager to claim football's most coveted individual prize ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

In a video on Instagram, Nimbus, who has carved a niche for itself as a predictor, approached three bowls, each marked with the name of one of the leading contenders - 'Kane',' 'Yamal' and 'Mbappe.'

Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappé are the favourites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photos by DeFodi Images, NurPhoto and Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

The feline paused briefly before settling on the bowl labelled 'Yamal,' leaving the other two untouched.

It is a light-hearted forecast, but one that has caught the attention of football fans tracking the increasingly competitive award race.

Watch Nimbus' prediction, as shared on Instagram:

Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or credentials

At just 19, Yamal has spent the past season firmly establishing himself as one of the most exciting attackers in world football.

His combination of technical brilliance, creative playmaking, and consistent attacking output for both Barcelona and Spain has made him a genuine contender for the award.

Last year, he finished second to Ousmane Dembele in the 2025 Ballon d'Or standings, and with another impressive campaign behind him, Yamal will be eager to go one better when the votes are counted.ba

Mbappe and Kane are still in contention

The oracle cat's verdict aside, Mbappe and Kane remain formidable rivals.

Mbappe has continued to deliver at the highest level for Real Madrid and France, while Kane's remarkable scoring record for Bayern Munich and England keeps him firmly in the conversation.

Either player is capable of upsetting the feline forecast, making the eventual outcome genuinely difficult to call.

The Ballon d'Or winner will be determined by votes from journalists around the world rather than by any four-legged predictor.

Still, Nimbus Pronos' cat has made its preference clear ahead of the ceremony, scheduled for 26 October in London.

Harry Kane tops Ballon d’Or 2026 rankings

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Harry Kane moved to the top of the Ballon d’Or 2026 rankings with a 48% chance after his impressive performances for England in the UEFA Nations League.

Lamine Yamal dropped to second place after failing to score in Spain’s 2-1 comeback win over Croatia on Tuesday.

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Source: YEN.com.gh