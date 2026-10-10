The Portuguese Football Federation opened disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo over an incident involving the national team

The FPF confirmed it had placed Ronaldo under a non-automatic preventive suspension, with the case designated as urgent

Ronaldo apologised after leaving Portugal's training camp and indicated he was prepared to accept punishment for his actions

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has provisionally suspended Cristiano Ronaldo after opening a formal disciplinary investigation into an incident involving the senior national team.

The FPF confirmed in an official statement issued on October 9, 2026, that its Non-Professional Section had resolved to launch proceedings to examine events that were reported two days earlier, on October 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo Provisionally Suspended by Portuguese Football Federation

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo placed under preventive suspension

The federation's statement outlined the scope of the action taken against the 41-year-old Al-Nassr captain.

"The initiation of disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo, by deliberation of the Non-Professional Section, of October 9, 2026, with the purpose of the investigation of any disciplinary relevance of the facts participated on October 7," the statement read, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

The FPF further clarified the nature of the suspension applied to the forward.

"Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of establishment, the non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, and the urgent nature was attributed to the process," the statement added.

The designation of the case as urgent suggests the federation intends to resolve the matter within a shorter timeframe than standard disciplinary procedures would ordinarily allow.

Ronaldo awaits final verdict

No final ruling has been issued at this stage, and the provisional suspension reflects only the current status of a continuing investigation rather than a concluded finding of wrongdoing.

Ronaldo is reported to have offered a public apology following his departure from Portugal's national team camp during the international break, and he is said to have indicated a willingness to accept consequences for his conduct.

The final outcome, however, remains subject to the federation's formal disciplinary process.

The incident has added considerable turbulence to what was already a closely watched international period for the Portugal captain, who continues to be one of the country's most prominent sporting figures.

Ronaldo will now await further communication from the FPF as the investigation proceeds towards a conclusion.

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Source: YEN.com.gh