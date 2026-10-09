The Portuguese FA has reportedly punished Cristiano Ronaldo after storming out of the team's camp

Ronaldo's departure followed a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus over playing time promises during Portugal's Nations League fixtures

The disciplinary council is set to determine the length of the ban, which could reportedly range from one to six months

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a provisional suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) after he walked out of Portugal's UEFA Nations League camp.

The 41-year-old left the camp in Copenhagen before Portugal's fixture against Denmark, following a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces punishment from the Portuguese Football Federation following his UEFA Nations League camp incident. Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo had been an unused substitute in his side's 2-1 win over Norway on September 27, despite reportedly being assured by Jesus that he would feature for at least 30 minutes.

The tension deepened when Ronaldo felt the coach had also failed to keep a second agreement to address the situation publicly.

Why Ronaldo faces suspension from Portugal

According to The Mirror, FPF regulations automatically triggered a provisional suspension once Ronaldo departed the camp without authorisation.

A disciplinary council is now expected to convene to determine the precise length of the ban, which could range from one to six months.

ESPN has reported, however, that an extended punishment is considered unlikely given the circumstances.

Should the ban exceed one month, Ronaldo could miss Portugal's Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales scheduled for November.

Ronaldo issued a lengthy public apology on social media, acknowledging that his decision to leave the camp was a mistake and stating that the federation had every right to assess and sanction his conduct.

He added that his commitment to the national team remained firm and that he would be available for selection once any suspension had been served.

Portugal coach leaves door open for Ronaldo's return

Jesus has indicated he would not close the door on Ronaldo's return to the squad, though the public nature of the dispute has prompted scrutiny of the working relationship between Portugal's captain and his new head coach.

The disciplinary council is expected to weigh Ronaldo's public apology and the broader context of the incident before arriving at a final decision on the sanction.

Ronaldo opens up about international retirement

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his future with the Portugal national team.

The 41-year-old admitted he was wrong to leave but insisted he remains available to represent his country, dismissing retirement reports.

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Source: YEN.com.gh