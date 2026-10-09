The Portuguese Football Federation celebrated Ronaldo after he netted his 980th career goal in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Diriyah on October 9

Ronaldo's return to scoring form followed a turbulent international break that saw him leave the Portugal camp amid tensions with the head coach

The landmark strike leaves Ronaldo just 20 goals away from the 1,000-goal milestone he has publicly set as a personal target

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The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following his 980th career goal, scored in Al-Nassr's emphatic 3-0 victory over Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, October 9.

Portugal's Football Federation celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo after achieving the enviable feat of 980 career goals. Photos by Octavio Passos and Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Portugal pays tribute to Ronaldo after 980th goal

Portugal's official X account posted on social media in recognition of the milestone, writing:

"Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in Al Nassr's victory 🫡."

The goal arrived at a charged moment in the 41-year-old's career.

During the international break, Ronaldo departed the Portugal squad before their UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark, with reports indicating the exit stemmed from disagreements with new head coach Jorge Jesus over his role and playing time.

The incident drew significant attention, and Ronaldo subsequently issued a public statement in which he apologised for his departure while affirming his dedication to the national side.

Back at club level, he wasted no time making his mark. In the 23rd minute against Al-Diriyah, Ronaldo reacted sharply to a rebound after Kingsley Coman's effort was parried, tapping home to open the scoring.

Watch Ronaldo's goal, as shared on X:

Coman and Samu Costa added further goals to wrap up a comfortable result for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo closes in on 1,000-goal target

The finish extended Ronaldo's extraordinary career tally to 980 goals, positioning him just 20 short of the 1,000-goal mark he has been openly pursuing.

Before the international break, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner discussed that ambition publicly, describing reaching four figures as a significant personal objective while noting that his enjoyment of the game and his contributions to the team remained equally important to him.

Portugal's acknowledgement of the feat underlines Ronaldo's continued standing as the country's all-time record scorer, a status that persists even as scrutiny of his conduct during the recent camp episode continues.

Portugal set to punish Ronaldo after camp exit

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could face a provisional suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation after leaving Portugal’s UEFA Nations League camp.

The 41-year-old reportedly left the camp in Copenhagen before the Denmark match following a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh