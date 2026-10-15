The 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings have been updated after the leading contenders for the prize featured for their clubs in the Champions League this week

One frontrunner extended an impressive scoring run in a dramatic six-goal draw, while another inspired his side to the top of the Champions League table

A third contender marked a personal milestone with a goal, although his chances of winning the prestigious award remain slim, according to the latest prediction

The 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings have been updated after the frontrunners featured for their clubs in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe remain in the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or after starring for their clubs in the Champions League. Photo credit: Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona.

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Football’s most prestigious individual award will be presented on October 26, 2026, in London, the first time the ceremony is being held in the English capital.

It will be the 70th edition of the Ballon d’Or. Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé is the current holder of the award.

Notably, performances after the 2026 FIFA World Cup will not count towards this year’s prize. Even so, the latest results have kept the leading contenders in the spotlight.

Kane scores twice, Yamal inspires Barcelona

Harry Kane, who leads the rankings, scored twice as 10-man Bayern Munich drew 3-3 away at Norwegian side Viking FK.

Converting a penalty before heading in an equaliser, the England captain extended his Champions League scoring run to nine consecutive games.

Bayern played part of the game a man down after Michael Olise was sent off. Lamine Yamal also shone as Barcelona thrashed Galatasaray 4-1 in Istanbul to go top of the Champions League table.

Coach Hansi Flick praised the teenager, saying he “turned the game around for us.” Without scoring himself, Yamal played a key role in setting up Barcelona’s goals.

Mbappe scores on 100th Champions League appearance

Kylian Mbappe marked his 100th Champions League appearance with a goal in Real Madrid’s 4-3 comeback win over AS Roma.

The strike was his 72nd goal in the competition, moving him past Raúl into fifth place on the all-time scoring list. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have scored more Champions League goals.

Despite the milestone, the Frenchman sits third in the rankings with a 3.8% chance of winning, according to Polymarket. He also won the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ballon d’Or 2026 top five rankings

The latest top five, based on Polymarket Sports’ betting market, is as follows:

Harry Kane Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Rodri

The rankings reflect market predictions and not official votes, as the winner will be decided by a panel of journalists.

Ballon d’Or 2026 rankings after Kane, Yamal assists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal provided assists for their clubs as Kylian Mbappe failed to score.

On Saturday, October 10, 2026, Kane set up two goals in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with Augsburg and was named Man of the Match.

Yamal provided the cross for Jules Koundé’s goal as Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0 in La Liga. Mbappe hit the post and had a shot saved in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh