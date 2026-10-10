Harry Kane provided two assists for Bayern Munich in their 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Augsburg

In La Liga, Lamine Yamal registered an assist as Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0, keeping the teenager in contention for the 2026 award

Kylian Mbappé hit the post and had a shot saved but failed to score in Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Villarreal

Harry Kane has strengthened his position as the leading contender for the 2026 Ballon d’Or after delivering two assists for Bayern Munich, while Lamine Yamal also impressed for Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé endured a frustrating outing for Real Madrid.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Rankings Updated as Yamal and Kane Assist, Mbappe Fires Blank

Source: Getty Images

Ballon d'Or 2026 ranking updated

According to the latest Polymarket projections, Kane leads the race with a 64% probability of winning the prestigious individual award, ahead of Yamal, who sits second with 27.3%. Mbappé trails in third place with just 2.6%.

The updated predictions follow the return of club football after the 20-day international break, with the leading contenders producing contrasting performances on Saturday, October 10.

Despite Bayern dropping points in a 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Augsburg, Kane was instrumental, setting up Ismael Saibari's equaliser before providing another assist for Nathaniel Brown.

The England captain's creative contributions earned him the Man of the Match award, further strengthening his case after an impressive campaign.

Harry Kane extends lead as Yamal keeps pressure on

Kane's latest performance adds to a remarkable 2025/26 season in which he reportedly scored 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country.

The Bayern striker found the net 36 times in the Bundesliga and scored six goals at the World Cup, numbers that have helped establish him as the favourite in the prediction market.

Meanwhile, Yamal continued to demonstrate his influence as Barcelona secured a 3-0 victory over Getafe to maintain their perfect start to the La Liga season.

The teenage winger provided the cross for Jules Koundé's 73rd-minute goal, registering a creative contribution that keeps him firmly in contention.

However, the 27.3% probability assigned to the Barcelona star leaves him considerably behind Kane, who currently enjoys a commanding advantage.

Mbappé struggles as Ballon d’Or race heats up

Mbappé endured a less productive afternoon despite Real Madrid securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Villarreal.

The French forward struck the post early in the match and saw another effort saved by the goalkeeper but failed to register a goal or assist.

Yan Diomande scored the decisive goal, leaving Mbappé without a direct contribution to strengthen his Ballon d’Or claims.

With the ceremony scheduled for October 26, the latest projections suggest Kane is firmly in control, while Yamal remains his closest challenger and Mbappé faces an uphill battle.

The full unofficial top ten standings are as follows:

Harry Kane Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappé Lionel Messi Rodri Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Ousmane Dembélé Michael Olise Erling Haaland Jude Bellingham

However, Polymarket's figures represent traders' expectations rather than an official assessment of the candidates' performances.

The Ballon d’Or winner is determined through voting, meaning the market probabilities should not be mistaken for confirmed voting results.

Mysterious cat predicts 2026 Ballon d’Or winner

YEN.com.gh also reported that a cat has made a playful prediction for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé among the leading contenders.

The feline oracle picked from three labelled bowls in a viral video, adding an unusual twist to the debate over who will win football’s prestigious individual award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh