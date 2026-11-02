The GFA has charged Asante Kotoko assistant coach Diogo Peral following an alleged assault on Medeama SC player Ebenezer Adade

Peral appeared to punch Adade on the touchline during the Ghana Premier League match, leading match officials to show him a red card

The GFA has given Peral until Wednesday, November 4, to respond to the disciplinary charge

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formally charged Asante Kotoko assistant coach Diogo Mendes Gomes Pinto Peral after he allegedly assaulted Medeama SC player Ebenezer Adade during a Ghana Premier League fixture between the two clubs on Sunday, November 1.

Match officials showed the Portuguese coach a red card after a heated touchline exchange in which he appeared to punch Adade. The GFA subsequently moved to open disciplinary proceedings against him.

Diogo Peral faces a formal charge from the GFA after he allegedly punched Medeama SC player Ebenezer Adade. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

GFA charges Peral after alleged assault

In a formal statement released on Monday, November 2, the association confirmed that Peral has been charged with breaching Article 12(1)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019.

"Asante Kotoko SC Assistant Coach Diogo Mendes Gomes Pinto Peral has been charged with a breach of Article 12(1)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following Asante Kotoko SC's Ghana Premier League match against Medeama SC," the statement read.

"It is alleged that the Assistant Coach assaulted Medeama SC player Ebenezer Adade during the match. He has until Wednesday, 4 November 2026, to respond to the charge."

Watch the moment Diogo Peral appeared to punch Adade, as shared on X:

Kotoko and Medeama share the spoils

On the pitch, the match ended 1-1. Medeama SC took the lead before Musa Hamzata struck to level matters for Kotoko, ensuring both sides left with a point.

The result has been largely overshadowed, however, by the off-ball incident that has since dominated discussion around the fixture.

Watch highlights of Kotoko's 1-1 draw with Medeama, as shared on X:

Peral's response to the charge by the Wednesday deadline will be the next critical step in the GFA's disciplinary process, which will determine what sanctions, if any, follow.

GFA fines and warns Emmanuel Annor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GFA fined Emmanuel Annor GH¢500 and warned him against further misconduct after he removed his jersey to reveal an undershirt bearing the message, “I belong to Jesus.”

The former Bechem United striker was cautioned that any repeat offence could attract more severe sanctions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh