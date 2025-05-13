A 22-year-old footballer in the Ghana Premier League has landed in trouble with the Ghana Football Association

The youngster got into the wrong books of the GFA after he displayed an unlawful message during a domestic league game

Netizens have since slammed the football association for punishing the player for what they consider a negligible offence

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Emmanuel Annor has found himself at the centre of controversy after scoring in Nations FC’s emphatic Ghana Premier League win over Asante Kotoko on matchday 28.

The 22-year-old forward, whose clinical finish doubled his side’s lead, celebrated in a manner that ultimately led to disciplinary action from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Emmanuel Annor faces a fine for displaying a religious message during Nations FC's league game against Kotoko. Photo credit: @nationsfcgh/X and @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Annor scores against Asante Kotoko, displays a religious message

Annor latched onto a well-weighted assist from Nafiu Suleman, who had earlier opened the scoring with a long-range effort, to slot home the second goal in the high-stakes encounter.

In the heat of celebration, the former Bechem United striker removed his jersey, revealing a message on his undershirt that read: "I belong to Jesus."

Annor lands in trouble with GFA after 'I belong to Jesus' message

While his gesture expressed personal conviction and faith, it contravened football’s governing regulations.

Referee Alphonso Atiapa swiftly responded with a yellow card, citing misconduct under the laws established by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which Ghana’s football regulatory body upholds.

According to IFAB's rulebook, player equipment must not bear “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”

Sanctions for violations may be issued by the tournament organiser, national federation, or FIFA itself.

GFA fines Emmanuel Annor

3Sports has since confirmed that the GFA has imposed a fine of GH¢500.00 on Annor for breaching these provisions.

He has also been warned that any further misconduct will lead to more severe sanctions.

Fans slam GFA for sanctioning Annor

Despite the regulatory basis for the punishment, the decision has sparked a wave of reactions across social platforms, with fans openly questioning the rationale.

@Derrick64545089 expressed frustration:

"Ah GFA, people dem fool like that no wonder nobody dey watch the league nkwasia league sei."

@Oseikuffour747 weighed in:

"Aaarh, for what reason? This is just ridiculous 🙄. Don't people score and do like they're doing the Muslim prayer? So why fine someone for this 🤔 😒"

@a_jerry_j posed a question many are asking:

"Charley, how is this an offence?"

@serbeh_anthony critiqued the inconsistency:

"Wokeness. Would a player be fined if they bow or make the cross sign after scoring?"

@AffumSacke1 added a spiritual angle:

"Is GFA against Jesus?"

Is Emmanuel Annor the first player to display a Jesus-centred message?

Historically, Annor’s celebration isn't an isolated case.

Footballers around the globe have used moments of success to share personal beliefs.

Most notably, Cody Gakpo, who has Ghanaian roots, unveiled a similar religious message after scoring for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, just before the Reds secured the league title.

Gakpo’s act echoed the iconic scene from 2007 when Brazilian legend Kaka displayed the same phrase after Milan’s Champions League triumph over Liverpool.

GFA president secures court win against sports journalist

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh revealed that GFA president Kurt Okraku secured an initial courtroom triumph in his ongoing GHC 30 million defamation lawsuit against a Ghanaian sports journalist.

Presiding judge Justice Forson Agyapong ordered the journalist and his media house to pay GHC 4,000 after their motion was dismissed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh