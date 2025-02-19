FC Nordsjælland has reached an agreement with Right to Dream Academy to sign promising talent Prince Junior Amoako

Amoako, who will be signing his first professional contract after turning 18, will follow in the footsteps of Mohammed Kudus

The youngster has been touted as the next gem from Ghana and will be expected to blossom in the next few years

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Danish side FC Nordsjælland has secured an agreement to sign Prince Junior Amoako, one of Ghana’s most promising young talents, from the Right to Dream Academy.

The 18-year-old winger is set to undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on his first professional contract, marking the beginning of his European football journey.

Prince Junior Amoako is set to become the latest signing of Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. Photo credit: @FabrizioRomano and @Gado_HighStar1/X.

Source: Twitter

Prince Amoako: The next Mohammed Kudus?

Amoako’s move continues a successful trend for Ghanaian players transitioning from Right to Dream to Nordsjælland, following in the footsteps of stars like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah.

The partnership between the club and the academy has consistently provided a structured pathway for African prospects to develop in a competitive European environment.

Before finalising his deal, the rising winger has already been training with the Danish outfit in recent months, gradually integrating into their possession-based, high-intensity system—a style that has helped many Right to Dream graduates thrive, per Myjoyonline.

Prince Amoako’s heartfelt farewell to Right to Dream

Reflecting on his journey, Amoako expressed gratitude to the academy that shaped his footballing identity.

In an emotional farewell message, he acknowledged the role of coaches, staff, and teammates in his development:

"Truly, it all starts with a dream. Eight years ago, I joined the Right to Dream Academy. Today, an era comes to an end, and I’m forever grateful for the experiences, knowledge, and memories I’ve gained during my time there," he wrote, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"To the entire academy, coaches, staff, and fellow players, I’m honoured to have shared this journey with each and every one of you.

"Your tireless efforts, encouragement, and dedication have made a lasting impact on my life. I couldn’t have asked for more."

Fans react to Amoako’s next chapter

The announcement of his move sparked excitement across social media, with fans eager to see another Ghanaian prospect shine in Europe.

@Mr_Ceyram couldn’t resist a playful dig at Ghana’s West African rivals:

"Better than all Nigerian footballers."

@TheWorldVoices predicted big things ahead:

"A new star from Ghana is emerging! 🌍⚽ Keep an eye on Prince Junior Amoako—something great is happening."

@dare_ogunba sent words of encouragement:

"Good for you, man. Make your nation and family proud."

@Dawson_Blaud showed his support:

"Prince 👑 Go higher bro. Wishing you the best!!"

@DurkJeeter praised African talent:

"These African players are on another level. Can't wait to see what the future of football holds."

@0xm0m0 summed up Ghana’s recent talent boom:

"Ghana cooking with ballers lately."

With Amoako now set to embark on this new chapter, all eyes will be on how he adapts to European football and whether he can replicate the success of those who came before him.

Swiss club complete the signing of two Ghanaian players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian youngsters Daniel Theophilus Asiedu and Christian Duah have signed for Swiss giants FC Basel.

Asiedu made the switch from Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Duah, the younger brother of Kwadwo Duah, has penned a three-year deal, joining from the club’s developmental side.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh