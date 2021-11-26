The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has been described as one who knows what suits her well when it comes to making a fashion statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her signature outfit at all public functions are Kaba and slit designed and sewn with carefully selected fabrics that blend perfectly well with her skin tone and match her style.

One side of the second lady's fashion sense that has hardly been talked about is her casual look.

YEN.com.gh has however compiled some ten photos of the second lady that shows how well she slayed the casual looks.

1. Samira Bawumia sitting pretty in her yellow dress with her black and white accessories to give the look a perfect finish.

2. This photo of the second lady is by far one of her images that has trended a lot. Her combination of the colours of the NPP gave her a very flawless look.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

3. The second lady is such a beauty to behold no matter what she wears. But this red dress gave her a classy casual look.

4. Samira nailed the casual look so well for a not soo official event.

5. This curry-colored outfit donned by the second lady matched so well with her complexion. The boots she threw on, is definitely a plus.

6. Hardly do you see Samira in trousers but this corporate casual look is definitely something we cannot write off.

7. Oldie but a Goldie. Ghana's second lady. This casual look is simple is just beautiful.

8. Samira on the campaign trail nailed this very casual look.

9. This is definitely different from the normal Kaba and Slit the second lady is known by.

10. Samira Bawumia is looked really elegant in the red outfit for her birthday.

Samira Bawumia perfectly combines yellow and green for her attire

YEN.com.gh in an earlier report indicated that Samira Bawumia had received massive praise for her outstanding look when she went to Asheshi University in the company of her husband, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

Dressed in a green and yellow kaba and slit outfit that perfectly matched with the white lace to give the outfit a stunning look, the second lady looked really gorgeous.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from the event, which had her husband addressing the topic: “Transforming an economy through digitalization: The Ghana story.”

Source: Yen