On Sunday, July 13, 2025, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited Hawa Koomson to find out how she was doing

Hawa Koomson was battered by thugs during the rerun of some polling stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency

Social media users who saw the pictures thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the visit

The 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, visited the former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson, to check on her health.

The former Vice President in the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration visited Hawa Koomson to check on her health after the Ablekuma North incident.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia checks on Hawa Koomson after the Ablekuma North incident. Photo credit: Hawa Koomson

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, the former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency said she was grateful to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for checking on her.

He visited her on Sunday, July 13, 2025, two days after the incident.

“This morning, H. E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his team visited me at my residence to check on my health after I was brutally assaulted by thugs during the Ablekuma North Rerun. My family and I are extremely grateful for this thoughtful gesture.”

Hawa Koomson was battered by some thugs during the rerun of elections in selected polling stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

Some people condemned the act while others supported the abuse, considering all the things Hawa Koomson has done in the past during political activities.

Netizens react to Bawumia’s visit to Hawa Koomson

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@akabayire said:

“This man is now a full-time politician 😂.”

@mensahjayronn wrote:

“No Ghana 🇬🇭 flag but an elephant 🐘 in her sitting room, you love ❤️ your party more than the people of Ghana 🇬🇭. You’re old and power is still eating you up like a kid who just got fame, is about time we find leaders who will do something good for this nation yabr333.”

@EAhorl said:

“Ken and the Acheampong guy will be next in line to visit.”

@BESTODDS7 wrote:

“These people live in luxury whilst their people suffer.”

@razakslazy1 said:

“Headings wey humble Hawa like that nu 😂😂.”

@kofi_wereko wrote:

“Soo if Bawumia win aaa Kozie will be appointed as a minister?😂.”

@1___Jose said:

“Politicians dey enjoy o. See her room. But wait o whoever edited this pic didn’t do Justice to her face.”

@CurryJay_ wrote:

“Abi u dey envy the living room 😂. Dey there dey fight give politicians whiles dem fanfool 💀.”

@wonderberkoh said:

“A convo BTW Education and School. Do you support political violence?”

“Education: Not in any form, and anyone involved in it should be held accountable regardless of its party.”

“School: I don’t support it, but he deserved it. I was once a victim myself, so people should keep quiet.”

Source: YEN.com.gh