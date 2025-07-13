Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, tragically passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025

Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Nigerian military general and accomplished politician, notably served as the President of Nigeria from 2015 until 2023

YEN.com.gh has written a detailed report about his life, legacy, controversies, education and early life

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in the afternoon in a clinic in London.

This was contained in a terse statement signed by Buhari’s former spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari is dead

Source: Facebook

Bashir Ahmad announces his passing on X

President Muhammadu Buhari's former aide, Bashir Ahmad, announced the passing of the former president on X.

He wrote:

“The family of the former president has announced the passing of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London. May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus. Amin.”

Check out the post on X below:

Who is Muhammadu Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari is a retired Nigerian military general and politician who served as the President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023.

Born on December 17, 1942, in Daura, Katsina State, he is widely recognised for his tough anti-corruption stance, military discipline, and a mixed legacy regarding Nigeria's economic development.

Muhammadu Buhari's early life and background

Buhari was born into a Fulani Muslim family in northern Nigeria, a region that has significantly influenced his worldview and political approaches.

He attended Katsina Provincial Secondary School before advancing to a series of military training programs.

His education included rigorous training at military colleges in Nigeria, the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (formerly known as the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Officer Cadet School), the National Defence College in India, and various institutions in the United States, honing his leadership skills and military strategy.

Rising through the military ranks, he actively participated in Nigeria’s civil war during the late 1960s, gaining valuable experience that would shape his future policies.

Muhammadu Buhari's military career

Buhari came to prominence as a military ruler after a coup on December 31, 1983, which ousted civilian president Shehu Shagari.

His regime, lasting until 1985, was marked by the imposition of strict anti-corruption laws and policies such as the War Against Indiscipline, which aimed to instil order in a nation rife with corruption and inefficiency.

However, his government faced significant criticism for its authoritarian style and reported human rights violations, including the suppression of dissent.

His rule ended when he was overthrown in 1985 by General Ibrahim Babangida, leading to years of military and civilian rule that shaped Nigeria’s political landscape.

Muhammadu Buhari's Political Career

Buhari re-entered the political arena in 1999, following Nigeria's return to democracy. He initially ran for the presidency in 2003, 2007, and 2011, but faced defeat in each attempt.

In a historic turn of events in 2015, he won the presidency under the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeating incumbent Goodluck Jonathan—the first time in Nigeria's history that an opposition candidate successfully ousted a sitting president.

His victory was celebrated as a significant step for democracy in Nigeria. He was re-elected in 2019, beating former Vice President Atiku Abubakar amid a challenging political landscape.

Muhammadu Buhari's notable achievements

Buhari is credited with pushing a strong anti-corruption agenda, which sought to address rampant graft within governmental institutions.

His administration invested heavily in infrastructure development, focusing on expanding rail networks, improving road conditions, and increasing power supply to boost economic activity.

He also expanded social investment programs, aiming to alleviate poverty and support vulnerable populations.

Notably, he negotiated for the release of Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014, highlighting his administration's commitment to tackling terrorism.

Muhammadu Buhari's Legacies

Buhari remains a polarising figure in Nigerian politics. He is admired by many for his discipline, honesty, and unwavering stance against corruption.

However, his tenure is equally criticised for economic hardship, declining security, and a perceived lack of inclusiveness in governance.

His leadership style, often described as rigid yet principled, continues to prompt debates on the direction of Nigeria's future within the political arena.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh