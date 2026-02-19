The British monarch, King Charles, has expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

In a statement, King Charles said: “The law must take its course”.

King Charles Reacts to Historic Arrest Of His Brother on His Birthday Over Epstein Files

Source: Getty Images

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday on Thursday, following allegations made against the former prince after the release of millions of pages of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

He is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.

It is understood that neither the King nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of the arrest.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to support the King’s statement.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Source: YEN.com.gh