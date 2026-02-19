Ga Mantse Tackie Teiko Tsuru II Involved in Road Crash following Visit to Yaa Naa
- Ga Mantse Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was involved in a road crash in the Oti Region but escaped unharmed
- The Ga Mantse's Driver suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment
- The traditional leader was visiting with the Yaa Naa, aimed at strengthening unity among traditional authorities
The Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was involved in a road crash early on February 19.
The traditional leader reportedly escaped unhurt and is in stable condition.
3News reported that the crash occurred around 2:00 am as he was returning to Accra from Tamale, after meeting the Yaa Naa in the Northern Region.
The visit formed part of ongoing engagements among traditional authorities aimed at strengthening unity and reinforcing bonds of mutual respect.
While the Ga Mantse was unharmed, his driver sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.