The Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was involved in a road crash early on February 19.

The traditional leader reportedly escaped unhurt and is in stable condition.

Ga Mantse Tackie Teiko Tsuru II Involved in Road Crash following Visit to Yaa Naa

Source: Facebook

3News reported that the crash occurred around 2:00 am as he was returning to Accra from Tamale, after meeting the Yaa Naa in the Northern Region.

The visit formed part of ongoing engagements among traditional authorities aimed at strengthening unity and reinforcing bonds of mutual respect.

While the Ga Mantse was unharmed, his driver sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh