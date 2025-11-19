A Ghanaian man based in the US has shared a disturbing story about his grandmother’s detention at a hospital

The elderly woman was allegedly denied discharge after receiving blood transfusions, despite being medically fit to leave

The hospital reportedly demanded that the family bring donors to replace the transfused blood before release

A Ghanaian clinical pharmacist based in the United States has called out Ghana's healthcare system for what he described as an 'outdated and barbaric' policy.

A Ghanaian in the US criticises Ghana's Health Sector over the blood-for-discharge policy in hospitals.

Source: TikTok

In a passionate and emotional video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the man, identified as Lordamenyedor, narrated how his grandmother was treated in an absurd manner at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The US-based Ghanaian explained that his grandmother recently underwent three blood transfusions while on admission at the facility.

US-based Ghanaian shares frustration on healthcare system

According to him, the facility had medically cleared her to go home; however, a policy from the hospital was enforced that prevented her from being discharged.

The policy demanded that the family replace the blood used for her transfusion before she could be discharged.

The hospital insisted that the family find three people to donate blood, one for each transfusion unit, before allowing the elderly woman to leave.

This requirement has led to her prolonged stay in the hospital, resulting in additional costs and worsening care conditions.

During this forced stay, he reported that she had been receiving poor care, including being left in her own urine for hours, which puts her at a high risk of infection.

Making matters worse, several female relatives who volunteered to donate blood were turned away simply because they were on their menstrual cycle.

The US-based Ghanaian, a clinical pharmacist who practiced at Yale, suggested that the hospital's policy felt less like a medical necessity and more like a money-making tactic.

He concluded with an emotional plea for people to raise awareness and pressure the Ghanaian healthcare system, particularly the 37 Military Hospital, to change their practice.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to man's comment on healthcare system

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Akosuaelorm stated:

"It’s normal, it’s either you donate your own blood or you provide others to do it on your behalf. Thats just how they restock. 🙏"

Nikki wrote:

It’s honestly horrible; nothing makes sense, and they always find a way to “justify” their actions and policies with senseless explanations. Sadly, I don’t see any real changes happening. Just curious, did they advise you of this prior to the transfusion?"

Adjei.Mudasir commented:

"Ghana’s blood banks rely heavily on donations. Hence, blood given has to be replaced, and this is communicated to the patients’ relatives when a transfusion is indicated. This is all due to low turnout on blood donations, the blood has to be replaced for the next patient that will need it."

A Ghanaian diehard Shatta Wale fan claims he left the hospital with his IV drip to attend the 2025 ShattaFest. Photo credit: EDHUB (X), Shatta Wale, Kingbygone (TikTok)

Source: Twitter

