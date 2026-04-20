Ghanaian journalist Isaac Offei Ansah has been struck by severe health issues that has left him bedridden

In a video, the Eastern Region-based media personality shared an update on his medical condition

Isaac Offei Ansah also made an emotional plea to President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama for assistance

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Isaac Offei Ansah, a Ghanaian media journalist, has made an emotional appeal to the Mahama family amid his battle with a life-threatening health issue.

Journalist Isaac Offei Ansah appeals to John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama for help as he battles serious heart disease. Photo source: Isaac Offei Ansah, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

A few weeks ago, Isaac Offei Ansah publicly shared that he had been battling with a severe heart disease for several months and had been hospitalised at the Koforidua Regional Hospital in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Photos of the Ghanaian journalist relying on a non-rebreather oxygen mask while receiving treatment at the medical facility have also emerged.

The Facebook photos of Isaac Offei Ansah on admission at the hospital amid his health woes are below:

Isaac Offei Ansah appeals to Mahama family

Since the announcement of his health condition, Isaac Offei Ansah has regularly shared updates on his deteriorating health condition and attempted to get the attention of President John Dramani Mahama and his brother and business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

On Monday, April 20, 2026, the former Okoman Radio 97.1 FM presenter took to his official Facebook page to share a video and plead with the famous Mahama family to come to his aid.

The media personality also detailed how the severe illness had affected his daily life and career.

He said:

"This is Isaac Offei Ansah. Please, I am begging that anyone who sees this video should draw the attention of President John Dramani Mahama, his brother Ibrahim Mahama, Rafik Mahama and their entire family."

"I am begging them. My health has been deteriorating for almost two years now due to my health issues. I have fought harder, but I still can't overcome it. My situation has got worse. My illness has left me bedridden, so I am unable to do anything now."

Ghanaian content creator Medy is in the hospital amid his battle with a serious illness. Photo source: @b2smedy_, @scorpnewstv

Source: TikTok

He noted that despite being discharged from the hospital, his health problems have still affected his mobility and his eyesight.

The journalist appealed to President Mahama and his younger brother again to help him amid his battle for survival.

The Facebook video of Isaac Offei appealing to President John Dramani Mahama and his family for help amid his health battles is below:

Isaac Offei Ansah's health woes stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prince Narh commented:

"Serving God can most times prevent us from attracting dangerous sicknesses like this, especially for those who are not financially strong to stand for themselves in times like this. We shouldn't wait for a problem to come before seeking funds. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Afi Hemaa said:

"Asem o."

Yaya Adams Champion Phobia wrote:

"He needs help, and we must help him."

TikToker Medy hospitalised with health issues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Medy was hospitalised with severe health issues.

In a video, the content creator and former associate of Robest GH detailed his medical condition and begged for support.

Source: YEN.com.gh