A young lady has taken to her TikTok channel to announce that she received her U.S. permanent residency card after only four months in the United States

According to her, the documentation and legal processes were handled by an immigration lawyer, and the entire process cost her up to $11,000

Scores of netizens have taken to the comments on her TikTok post to ask how they, too, can obtain their permanent residency cards in a short period

A young woman has shared one of her happiest moments with her friends and followers after receiving legal documents legitimising her stay in the United States of America.

Taking to her TikTok channel to share the good news, she posted a video announcing that, after barely four months in the United States of America (USA), she had received a permanent resident card.

Young woman celebrates receiving her U.S. permanent resident card after just four months in the country. Photo credit: happybenson/TikTok

This means she will be able to live and work in the United States even though she may not be a citizen of the country.

The United States Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as the Green Card, is the official document that allows non-citizens to live and work permanently in America.

Acquiring a Green Card is a long, complex, and often frustrating process for many African migrants living in the United States. The process involves multiple stages of interviews, extensive documentation and long waiting periods.

Factors such as limited country caps, legal costs and immigration policies make the process even more difficult.

Because of the challenges when someone obtains a Green card within a short period, special programmes, family sponsorship or employment opportunities, they are considered very fortunate.

Receiving a Green Card within a few months is considered a huge stroke of luck by many. Photo credit: PS Photography/Getty Images

The young lady’s success has stirred conversation about the difficulties involved in obtaining documentation, especially for Africans seeking residence in America and other parts of Europe.

Providing details on how she was able to obtain her documents within a short period of stay, she explained that the entire process was handled by an immigration lawyer, and it cost her $11,000 in total.

Reactions to lady obtaining American Green Card

Scores of people have taken to the comment section of the TikTok post to engage with the young woman, asking how they, too, can navigate the process to receive their legal documentation quickly.

Inno-Business commented:

"I got mine just 1 month after I got there, only my SSN was delayed a bit. It also took one month to come."

Apple User334744 noted:

"Mine has been produced, I'm just waiting patiently to receive it."

xitiwikresrtaix opined:

"Hey, can you do a tutorial on how to get it done so fast? I wonder if you lived in the US for a number of years before applying for the green card."

FL Nail Artist said:

"Congratulations, Queen"

