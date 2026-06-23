The US State Department announced the revocation of visas belonging to three foreign nationals

The foreigners were found to have defrauded American investors, orchestrated and abused the US visa system

The announcement comes as the Trump administration intensifies its crackdown on illegal migration and foreign fraud

The US State Department has revoked the visas of three foreign nationals found guilty of defrauding American investors, looting taxpayer-funded programmes, and abusing the country's visa system.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 22, via the Department's official Facebook page as the Trump administration continues its push to protect American citizens from foreign fraudsters.

The US, under President Donald Trump, has revoked the visas of foreign nationals. Image credit: Alexander W Helin, Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

3 cases behind the visa revocations

The first case involved a foreign national who posed as an investment adviser to American clients. Instead of growing their businesses and savings, the individual stole millions of dollars from trusting investors, "wrecking their financial security," according to the State Department.

The second case centred on a foreign national who claimed to run a legitimate business helping vulnerable patients access healthcare.

Authorities found the individual had instead helped orchestrate a massive Medicaid scam, billing the government for over $5 million in fake services that were never rendered.

The third revocation targeted a foreign national who built an entire company on fabricated revenue figures, deceiving investors out of millions of dollars. The same individual then recycled forged documents and false claims to secure a US visa unlawfully.

Trump administration's stance on visa fraud

The State Department was unequivocal in its message, stating it "won't tolerate fraud that harms hardworking Americans."

The announcement reflects a broader pattern under President Donald Trump's administration, which has made immigration enforcement and the protection of American taxpayers a central policy focus.

Authorities have been actively targeting foreign nationals who exploit legal entry points into the United States to carry out financial crimes.

By revoking the visas of individuals found to have defrauded investors, abused healthcare programmes, or manipulated the visa process itself, the State Department is signalling that legal entry into the US is not a shield from accountability.

The move has drawn significant public attention at a time when US visa policies and immigration enforcement remain hot-button issues globally, including across Africa, where thousands of nationals apply for American visas each year.

Below is the Facebook post from the Department of State on the visa revocation of 3 foreign nationals.

US President Donald Trump tightens immigration policies during his term. Photo credit: @Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to US revocations of visas

Social media users who took to the post's comment section shared varied opinions on the US decision.

Akber Abdul Hameed said:

“Well done! Keep up the good work in bringing to justice those harming vulnerable people who cannot access proper medical assistance due to this large fraudulent entity.”

Danh Thai indicated:

“What are the strict regulations of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)?”

Sheila Johnson opined:

“What about foreign nationals from Scotland issued an ESTA with no problem and withdrawn days before leaving for the World Cup? Visa/ESTA revoked but nothing done wrong by the visitor. Please explain that to all the Scottish people.”

Atal Sahib indicated:

“We hope the SIV visa process will resume and move forward quickly, and that the travel ban will be lifted. Afghan allies have been waiting for a long time, and we urge the U.S. government to honor its commitments.”

Yahya Mohamed said:

“Criminals exist in every country. Fight fraud, but don't label all foreigners as dangerous. America was built by immigrants, including Trump's own family.”

US deports man after months in ICE centre

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that a man had been deported to his home country after 10 months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

He described the conditions in the ICE facility as harsh, saying that they were designed to break people emotionally and mentally, pushing them to accept deportation.

Source: YEN.com.gh