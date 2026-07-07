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Jacinta Ngobese Zuma Shares Plans for Upcoming March, Outlines What South Africans Should Do
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Jacinta Ngobese Zuma Shares Plans for Upcoming March, Outlines What South Africans Should Do

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma urged South Africans to use Thursday's action day to accompany police to drug dens and workplaces hiring undocumented migrants
  • The announcement reframed the planned Thursday march as an active community enforcement exercise beyond a simple protest walk
  • March and March has campaigned for stricter immigration enforcement, stronger border controls, and the removal of undocumented migrants from South Africa

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the face of South Africa's March and March anti-illegal immigration movement, has notified communities across the country about plans ahead of the next march on Thursday, July 10.

She said Thursday's march will be aimed at actively assisting the police in locating drug dens and workplaces suspected of employing undocumented migrants.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, March and March, South Africa immigration, undocumented migrants, community enforcement, drug dens, border security, xenophobia, illegal immigration, and civic participation.
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma urges South Africans to join the police on July 10 to identify drug dens and employers hiring undocumented migrants. Photo credit: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

She urged residents to first gather at their local police stations, then accompany officers to sites believed to be harbouring illegal activity linked to undocumented migration.

"Thursday is not just a March but a day for communities to gather and go to the Police Stations, fetch the Police and take them to drug dens and places where employers are hiring illegal immigrants," she wrote.

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Undocumented migrants in South Africa

March and March has built its campaign around several key demands such as the removal of undocumented migrants from South Africa, tighter border security, firm government action against illegal immigration, and a comprehensive review of how immigration laws are enforced.

Ngobese-Zuma has consistently maintained that the movement targets illegal immigration specifically and is not directed at foreign nationals as a whole.

She argues that unchecked undocumented migration places unsustainable pressure on South Africa's already strained job market, housing supply, healthcare system, and public infrastructure.

March and March campaign

The campaign has drawn sharply divided responses from South Africans.

Those who back the movement point to widespread frustration over unemployment and the perceived strain on public services, arguing the government has failed to act decisively on immigration enforcement.

Critics, however, warn that singling out migrants as a cause of the country's difficulties risks stoking xenophobia and endangering vulnerable communities who have fled hardship elsewhere on the continent.

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, March and March, South Africa immigration, undocumented migrants, community enforcement, drug dens, border security, xenophobia, illegal immigration, and civic participation.
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the South African activist, leads a massive campaign against illegal migration. Photo credit: Jacinta Zuma/Facebook
Source: Instagram

They caution that community-led enforcement actions, if poorly managed, could escalate into violence against foreign nationals regardless of their legal status.

The Thursday call to action marks a notable shift in tone for the movement, moving from organised marches to what Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is framing as active civic participation alongside law enforcement.

Below is the X post by Jacinta Zuma on the planned march:

Jacinta blasts Africans who rooted for Mexico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slammed other Africans who supported Mexico against her country during the World Cup.

Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday, June 11, in the opening game of the 2026 tournament.

The March and March leader noted that those Africans who supported Mexico had neither become Mexicans nor had their countries fixed.

Jacinta described the Africans who supported Mexico against Bafana Bafana as people from underdeveloped countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

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