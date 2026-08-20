New Zealand Names Jobs Foreigners Can Use To Qualify for Permanent Residency

New Zealand Immigration published the full list of trades and technician occupations qualifying for the SMC Resident Visa, effective August 24, 2026

Over 100 roles across construction, engineering, automotive, and technology sectors appear on the official eligibility list

Applicants must meet a minimum wage threshold, hold a Level 4 qualification, and have at least 2.5 years of post-qualification work experience

New Zealand Immigration has released the complete list of trades and technician occupations that will qualify for the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa under a newly dedicated pathway, which comes into effect on August 24, 2026.

The list, announced on March 5, 2026, covers more than 100 roles spanning construction, engineering, automotive, information technology, performing arts, and other technical fields.

New Zealand Immigration lists over 100 trades and technician roles qualifying for the SMC Resident Visa effective August 24, 2026, with specific eligibility criteria. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Each occupation is identified by its ANZSCO code, the classification system used across Australia and New Zealand to categorise skilled work.

SMC Resident Visa eligibility requirements

To qualify through the Trades and Technician pathway, an applicant must be employed in one of the listed occupations and earning at least the SMC wage threshold, which is pegged to the median wage.

They must also hold a qualification at Level 4 on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework or an internationally recognised equivalent, supported by a minimum of 2.5 years of relevant post-qualification work experience in an ANZSCO Skill Level 1 to 3 occupation.

A further 1.5 years of skilled work experience gained within New Zealand, paid at or above the same wage threshold, is also required.

Full list of eligible occupations

The published list includes roles such as Motor Mechanic, Welder, Carpenter and Joiner, Diesel Motor Mechanic, Plumbing Inspector, Network Administrator, Telecommunications Field Engineer, Veterinary Nurse, and Building Inspector, among many others.

Other qualifying occupations include Automotive Electrician, Fibrous Plasterer, Metal Fabricator, Roof Tiler, Glazier, Stonemason, Locksmith, Lift Mechanic, Jeweller, Sound Technician, Library Technician, and Surveying or Spatial Science Technician.

Science and laboratory roles such as Chemistry Technician, Life Science Technician, Earth Science Technician, School Laboratory Technician, and Medical Technicians are also included. Performing Arts Technicians and Light Technicians feature alongside maritime occupations such as Diver, Diving Instructor (Open Water), Shipwright, and Marine Transport Professional.

Under the broader "Technicians and Trades Workers nec" category, eligibility is restricted to specific roles only: Airborne Electronics Analyst, Canoe Maker, Fibre Composite Technician, Irrigation Designer, Kayak Maker, Pearl Technician, and Surfboard Maker.

The announcement marks a significant expansion of New Zealand's residency pathways for skilled tradespeople, offering a structured route to permanent residence for workers in sectors that have historically faced recruitment challenges across the country.

New Zealand sets salary rules for residency applicants.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand Immigration had announced updates to the wage rate rules governing work-to-residence visa pathways.

The changes affect the Tier 2 Green List Work to Residence Visa, the Transport Work to Residence Visa, and the Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa, as well as applicants under the Skilled Migrant Category Visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh