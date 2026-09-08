Craig George McLachlan, a South African national, allegedly stole wallets and credit cards from gym patrons across North Texas for years

McLachlan used multiple aliases and targeted facilities including YMCA, Lifetime Fitness and Club 4 Fitness locations across the Dallas–Fort Worth region

Federal authorities charged McLachlan with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft following a multi-agency investigation involving several Texas police departments

A South African national allegedly spent years prowling gyms across North Texas, stealing credit cards from unsuspecting patrons and using their identities to fund a sprawling fraud operation.

Craig George McLachlan, a South African national, faces charges of wire fraud and identity theft after allegedly stealing credit cards from gym patrons across North Texas. Image credit: Edafoto/iStock

Source: UGC

Craig George McLachlan, who operated under a string of false names including "Craig Pritchard," "Clive Morgan Pritchard," "Jeffrey Moore," "Joseph Robert Almond," "John Paul Loisel," and "Francis Castanho," was charged in a federal criminal complaint on 25 August with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Ryan Raybould, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, announced the charges following an extensive multi-agency investigation.

How McLachlan allegedly targeted gym members

Investigators allege that McLachlan entered fitness facilities, rifled through unlocked lockers and unattended bags, and walked out with victims' credit cards.

He then used those cards to buy electronics, groceries, restaurant meals and other goods at retailers including Whole Foods, Best Buy, REI, Trader Joe's, The Home Depot and Central Market, among others.

Law enforcement agencies traced reports of the same modus operandi as far back as February 2018, connecting McLachlan to alleged thefts at gyms including YMCA locations, Texas Family Fitness, Summit Climbing Gym, Lifetime Fitness, Impact Fitness and Club 4 Fitness.

The investigation involved Homeland Security Investigations, the Southlake, Coppell, Plano, University Park, Richardson, Grapevine, Flower Mound and Austin police departments, alongside several other agencies.

A specific incident on 10 January illustrates the alleged scheme: McLachlan reportedly used the alias "Jeffrey Tims" to obtain a day pass at Club 4 Fitness in Grapevine, then stole a victim's Chase Sapphire and AAdvantage MasterCard credit cards.

He charged more than $1,500 across stores and restaurants in the region.

Surveillance footage captured him using the stolen cards at Central Market and The Home Depot. Because the AAdvantage MasterCard transactions were processed through servers in Texas, Georgia, Nebraska and Arizona, prosecutors argue the conduct constitutes wire communications in interstate commerce.

McLachlan's arrest and criminal background

Grapevine Police located McLachlan on 5 February, driving a black 2020 Ford F-150 in Dallas, and took him into custody.

Court records show he has prior federal convictions for illegal reentry, firearms offences, passport fraud and aggravated identity theft. He also remains illegally present in the United States under an outstanding deportation order.

"McLachlan didn't just steal wallets; he stalked gyms across North Texas for years, hunting for victims and hijacking their identities with the confidence of someone who thought he could never be caught," Raybould said. "His long trail of aliases and deceit shows a deliberate attack on hard-working Americans just going about their daily lives."

HSI Dallas Deputy Special Agent in Charge Antwoine Jones added: "Identity theft is not a victimless crime.

As alleged, this defendant preyed on everyday people across North Texas, stealing from gym patrons and using their identities to fuel a years-long fraud scheme."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric B. Chen from the Fort Worth Division is prosecuting the case. McLachlan is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ghana condemns killing of nationals in SA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian government condemned the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 30, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on July 1, 2026, that the killing was a senseless act of violence during anti-immigrant demonstrations.

Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria formally protested to South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh