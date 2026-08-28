Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the specific grounds under which it holds the authority to cancel a foreigner's visa

The Migration Act 1958 forms the legal backbone of Australia's visa cancellation framework, covering both discretionary and mandatory cancellations

Visa holders are warned that a cancelled visa could affect any future applications to travel, enter, or stay in Australia

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has set out the formal circumstances under which a foreign national's visa can be revoked, clarifying who holds that power and what consequences follow.

Under Australia's Migration Act 1958, the authority to grant, refuse, or cancel a visa rests solely with the Minister for Immigration or an officially appointed delegate.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlines grounds for visa cancellation under the Migration Act 1958, warning of future implications for visa holders. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cancellations can be discretionary, mandatory, or take effect automatically by operation of law, and the Department has made clear that employers, sponsors, and family members carry no such power regardless of their relationship to the visa holder.

Why Australia may cancel a visa

The Department identified five primary grounds for cancellation, though it noted the list is not exhaustive. A visa may be revoked if the holder breaches their visa conditions, submits false or misleading information during the application process, or uses fraudulent documents. A material change in personal circumstances since the visa was originally granted can also trigger a review.

Beyond application irregularities, the Department may act if a visa holder is deemed a risk to the Australian community, has been charged with or convicted of a criminal offence, or failed to meet the country's character requirements either at the time of assessment or at any point afterwards.

What happens once cancellation begins

For individuals physically present in Australia or undergoing immigration clearance, the Department indicated it would ordinarily notify them before proceeding with cancellation, providing an opportunity to argue why the visa should be retained.

The consequences of cancellation extend beyond the individual concerned. Family members whose visas are linked to that of the cancelled holder may also have their visas revoked.

Additionally, a parent or legal guardian retains the right to formally request the cancellation of a visa held by a child under 18 years of age.

The long-term implications of a cancelled visa are considerable. The Department cautioned that cancellation can restrict an individual's eligibility for certain visa categories in future applications and may permanently affect their ability to travel to, enter, or remain in Australia.

Australia details eligibility rules for foreign students seeking visas

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has listed the complete set of eligibility conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to obtain a Student visa.

The requirements are listed on the Department of Home Affairs' official website and apply to all prospective international students seeking to study in Australia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh