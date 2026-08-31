UAE Announces Work Permit Costs Based on Company Category

The UAE government has announced work permit issuance and renewal fees that vary depending on how well an employer complies with local labour laws

Fees are tied to a three-tier classification system administered by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

Companies with poor compliance records face the highest permit costs, while those with clean records benefit from significantly lower fees

The UAE government has announced a tiered work permit fee structure for employers, with costs ranging from AED 250 to AED 3,450 depending on a company's standing under national labour regulations.

The UAE introduces a tiered work permit fee structure linked to employer compliance with labour laws, influencing costs from AED 250 to AED 3,450 based on performance. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The framework, administered by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), links the cost of issuing or renewing a work permit directly to how well an employer adheres to UAE labour law.

Rather than applying a flat fee across all businesses, the system assigns companies to one of three categories, A, B, or C, each carrying a different price point.

How the classification system works

MoHRE determines a company's category by evaluating its record across several areas, including compliance with UAE labour legislation, participation in the Wages Protection System, adherence to MoHRE resolutions and directives, respect for workers' rights, and commitment to promoting cultural and demographic diversity within its workforce.

Businesses that consistently meet these standards are placed in higher categories and benefit from lower permit costs. Those with documented violations or a pattern of non-compliance are assigned to Category C, which carries the steepest fees in the structure.

What the fee structure means for employers and workers

The tiered pricing effectively transforms work permit costs into a compliance incentive. Employers who invest in fair labour practices and maintain clean regulatory records face lower administrative expenses each time they hire or retain foreign staff.

Conversely, companies with poor compliance histories incur significantly higher costs with every permit application or renewal.

For workers and job seekers evaluating opportunities in the UAE, an employer's classification now carries practical relevance beyond general working conditions. A company's rating under MoHRE's system can serve as a signal of how seriously it takes its legal obligations, providing an added layer of transparency when assessing job offers in the country.

UAE lists 5 work permits valid for 2 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had announced the specific categories of work permits that carry a two-year validity period.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) indicated that there are 13 types of work permits available to establishments registered with the ministry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh