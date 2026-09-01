UK Names Category of People Banned From Taking Up Any Form of Employment

The UK government has confirmed a total employment ban on children under 13, with no exceptions permitted under any circumstances

Children aged between 13 and the Minimum School Leaving Age fall under a separate regulated framework with locally determined rules

Local authorities across the UK hold the power to set by-laws governing the types and hours of work permitted for older children

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The United Kingdom has confirmed a blanket ban on employment for children under the age of 13, prohibiting them from taking up any form of work anywhere in the country.

The rules are published on the UK government's Health and Safety Executive website, which sets out the legal framework governing child employment across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The UK government has confirmed a total ban on children under 13 from employment, while local authorities regulate work for those aged 13 to the Minimum School Leaving Age. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who the UK employment ban covers

The prohibition on under-13s is absolute. No child below that age may be employed in any capacity, and local councils have no authority to create exceptions or variations to this rule. The ban covers all forms of work without distinction.

For children aged 13 and above but still below the Minimum School Leaving Age, a different approach applies.

This group is not automatically barred from working; instead, local authorities are empowered to introduce bye-laws that determine the specific types of jobs permitted and the number of hours those children may work.

The government's Health and Safety Executive website states: "Children under 13 are generally prohibited from any form of employment. Local authorities have powers to make bye-laws on the types of work, and hours of work, children aged between 13 and the MSLA can do."

What the rules mean in practice

The legal distinction between the two age brackets carries practical significance. A child aged 13 in one part of the country could be permitted to take on certain types of part-time work, while a child of the same age in a different area may face tighter restrictions, depending entirely on what bye-laws their local authority has put in place.

The Minimum School Leaving Age in the UK is generally 16, though young people are legally required to remain in some form of education or training until the age of 18.

Employment rules for those between 13 and 16 therefore apply during the years a child is still in compulsory schooling.

The framework reflects the UK government's broader approach to child welfare, balancing the need to protect younger children from exploitation while allowing regulated access to limited work experience for older secondary school-age children.

UK lists requirements for foreigners seeking Graduate visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had listed the four conditions international students must fulfil to qualify for a Graduate visa.

This would allow holders to stay in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible course.

The guidance was published on the official UK government website and applies to applications submitted in 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh