New Zealand Names 1 Country Whose Citizens Can Work Without a Work Visa

New Zealand Immigration confirmed that Australian citizens can live, work, and study in the country without applying for a separate work visa

Australian permanent residents face a key travel requirement before arriving in New Zealand that citizens are not subject to

Not all Australians qualify, as one specific category of residents is entirely excluded from the arrangement

New Zealand has confirmed that Australian citizens and permanent residents are entitled to live, work, and study in the country without needing to obtain a standard work visa, according to guidance published by New Zealand Immigration.

The pathway is governed by the Australian Resident Visa, which is designed for Australians who intend to relocate to or remain in New Zealand for any period of time.

New Zealand Immigration confirms that Australian citizens can live, work, and study without a visa. Permanent residents face pre-travel requirements. Exclusions apply. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Australian resident visa

Eligibility is open to Australian citizens and Australian permanent residents, provided they have already entered New Zealand at the time of application. Unlike most immigration arrangements, the visa cannot be requested before travel. Once granted, holders face no restrictions on working, studying, or residing in the country, with no additional permits required.

However, Australian temporary residents are explicitly excluded from this arrangement and do not qualify under any circumstances.

There is also a notable distinction in the pre-travel requirements that apply to citizens versus permanent residents. While Australian citizens can board a flight to New Zealand without any prior authorisation, Australian permanent residents must obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before departure. Citizens are not subject to this condition.

Fees and financial benefits for qualifying Australians

Australians who qualify for the resident visa are also exempt from paying the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL), a charge ordinarily collected from tourists and temporary visa holders entering New Zealand. The levy exists to fund conservation and tourism infrastructure across the country.

The exemption represents a financial advantage for eligible Australians compared with visitors arriving under most other immigration arrangements.

New Zealand Immigration's confirmation positions Australia as the only country whose nationals can access these live-and-work rights through this specific visa pathway, making it one of the most straightforward bilateral immigration arrangements between two nations in the world.

New Zealand names people eligible to sponsor parents

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand Immigration has published guidance detailing who qualifies to bring a parent into the country under its Parent Resident Visa programme.

The guidance confirms that eligible sponsors must fall within one of three approved categories: an adult child acting alone, an adult child applying jointly with their partner, or an eligible adult child and their partner meeting the specified sponsorship requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh